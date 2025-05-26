Suspected drunk driver crashes into Whitby house, significant damage reported

A Whitby home suffered significant structural damage after Durham Regional Police officers say a suspected drunk driver crashed into it on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the home in the Carnwith Drive East and Watford Street area, west of Thickson Road, at around 11:50 p.m. after a pick-up truck lost control and struck the home.

It’s not clear if anyone was inside at the time. No injuries were reported.

Investigators said in a statement a white Chevrolet pick-up was travelling northbound on Watford Street “at a high rate of speed” and failed to stop at a stop sign before barreling into the residence.

After the violent collision, the driver took off running, police said, but was located not far from the scene with help from a police helicopter.

The suspect was taken into custody and provided breath samples.

Lucas Desbois, 25, of Whitby, is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance, impaired operation exceeding blood alcohol concentration, dangerous operation of a conveyance, and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.