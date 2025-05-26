Trump vs. Harvard: Canadian university athlete Ocean Ma caught in the crossfire

Highlighted by an Ivy League title and a divisional crown at the national college playdowns, Canada’s Ocean Ma enjoyed a memorable first season on Harvard’s squash team.

She hopes to build on that in her sophomore year, despite the uncertainty given the latest salvos between the Trump administration and the university.

“I don’t want to have the college experience taken away from me,” Ma said.

It has been a nervous time for Ma and the rest of the international student population at the Boston-area school.

Last Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security decided to make Harvard ineligible for international student visas.

The decision could force as many as 6,800 foreign students — over one-quarter of the school’s enrolment — to transfer or leave the country. A judge later issued a temporary restraining order that put the sanction on hold, pending a lawsuit that was filed Friday in federal court.

The developments are the latest escalation in a fight stemming from the administration’s assertions that Harvard failed to protect Jewish students from antisemitism.

A hearing is set for this Thursday to determine whether the temporary order should be extended, Harvard president Alan Garber said in an update letter on the school website.

Ma, 18, from Richmond, B.C., was one of five players with international hometowns on Harvard’s 11-player women’s squash team last season.

The men’s team, which includes Vancouver’s Jacob Lin, had 10 international hometowns listed on its 13-player squad. Canadian Squash Hall of Famer Mike Way serves as a team coach.

“If Trump’s demands went through then (over) half the team would be gone and there would be no Harvard squash,” Ma said from Dalian, China.

Over three-dozen Canadian student-athletes were listed on the school website in a variety of sports, including soccer, hockey, lacrosse, fencing and others.

The government edict could virtually wipe out many of Harvard’s 42 varsity sports teams, the most in the United States.

“I think that Harvard is not Harvard without its international students,” Ma said.

Ma, a national champion at the U15, U17 and U19 levels, helped Canada win bronze at the world junior team championship last year. She also helped Harvard to a second-place finish in the College Squash Association national team playdowns.

The school has called the government action unlawful and said it is working to provide guidance to students.

“We’re standing at a moment in Harvard history that is going to be talked about later on,” Ma said. “I’m really proud that Alan Garber is able to stand up to Trump and I wish that he continues to fight back for our rights as an education institution.

“I know that he’ll be able to resolve everything.”

Despite that optimism, Ma noted the steady churn of news has left her family members “really worried” at times.

“My mom was a little bit frantic (last week) trying to see if transferring to Yale — where my twin sister is — is an option,” she said. “But I told her to just wait to see.

“I know it will get resolved really soon because it is honestly such an insane and ridiculous situation that there’s no way that it will follow through.”

Several notable Canadian student-athletes compete at the university.

Women’s soccer player Jade Rose, who represented Canada at the Paris Olympics last summer, is finishing her final semester at Harvard this spring.

Golfer Michelle Liu made her varsity team debut last fall. In 2019, Liu — who was 12 at the time — became the youngest golfer to play in the Canadian Women’s Open.

And two-time Olympian Jessica Guo helped Harvard’s fencing team win the 2024 NCAA national championship.

Ma, meanwhile, plans to return to the university in September. Squash season begins in November.

“After spending a year at Harvard, I don’t think I’d like to be at any other school,” she said.

With files from The Associated Press.