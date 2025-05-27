Three men have been charged in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Richmond Hill earlier this month.

York Regional Police were called to Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital on May 16, at approximately 5:20 a.m., after a woman suffering a gunshot wound was allegedly dropped off by two male suspects, who fled the scene.

The victim was then transported to a trauma centre where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators say the shooting occurred in a residential building in the area of Yonge Street and Yongehurst Road, near Major Mackenzie Drive.

Authorities executed search warrants at two residences in Richmond Hill and seized two firearms along with an unspecified quantity of drugs, which included cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, alprazolam, fentanyl and oxycodone.

Police have arrested 29-year-old Sergen Dino of Newmarket and 31-year-old Deshaun Abrahams of Richmond Hill. They both face charges for attempted murder, aggravated assault and for possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Dino faces additional charges, including two counts of breaching probation, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Meanwhile, Abrahams faces seven counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Authorities also arrested 32-year-old Jason Zagazeta of Markham. He is accused of being an accessory after the fact in the attempted murder investigation. He also faces additional charges for careless storage of a firearm and possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact police.