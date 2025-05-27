Waterloo police investigating after man tries to get youths to follow him into forest

A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., June 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 27, 2025 12:21 pm.

Waterloo police are investigating after a male allegedly tried to get youths to follow him into a forest on Monday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to a Kitchener neighbourhood in the area of Zeller Drive and Susan Crescent around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a suspicious male.

They say the unknown male allegedly approached three kids and tried to have them follow him into a nearby forested area.

“The youths fled the area, and police were notified. Police attended the location and were unable to locate the male,” police stated in a news release.

The suspect is described as white, 17 to 20 years old, five-foot-ten, with an average build. He was last seen wearing a black sweater with a hood up, black pants, black Nike shoes, and riding a black mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

With files from Lucas Casaletto of CityNews

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WATCH LIVE: King Charles visits Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after reading throne speech

Reading the throne speech on Tuesday, King Charles said Prime Minister Mark Carney's government vows to protect Canadian sovereignty by building up the military and redefining the relationship with the...

3m ago

Photos: King Charles III delivers throne speech, opening Parliament

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at the Senate building in Ottawa on Tuesday, to deliver a speech from the throne and officially open Parliament. The royals were welcomed with full military...

25m ago

Hudson's Bay to terminate 8,000 employees, close all stores by June 1

Hudson's Bay is set to close all its stores and terminate more than 8,000 employees by Sunday. The company filed a motion on Monday evening detailing that, once the liquidation process is complete,...

updated

1h ago

2 additional suspects charged with 1st-degree murder in Riverdale double homicide

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old male who were the subject of Canada-wide warrants were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in a double homicide in Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood. Abdulrahman...

2h ago

Top Stories

WATCH LIVE: King Charles visits Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after reading throne speech

Reading the throne speech on Tuesday, King Charles said Prime Minister Mark Carney's government vows to protect Canadian sovereignty by building up the military and redefining the relationship with the...

3m ago

Photos: King Charles III delivers throne speech, opening Parliament

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at the Senate building in Ottawa on Tuesday, to deliver a speech from the throne and officially open Parliament. The royals were welcomed with full military...

25m ago

Hudson's Bay to terminate 8,000 employees, close all stores by June 1

Hudson's Bay is set to close all its stores and terminate more than 8,000 employees by Sunday. The company filed a motion on Monday evening detailing that, once the liquidation process is complete,...

updated

1h ago

2 additional suspects charged with 1st-degree murder in Riverdale double homicide

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old male who were the subject of Canada-wide warrants were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in a double homicide in Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood. Abdulrahman...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
'They never finished the job': Etobicoke residents demand answers after unfinished street project

A group of Etobicoke neighbours reached out to Speakers Corner as they seek answers about a city project they say was started but never finished. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

2:42
Heartbroken business owners face uncertain future after Scarborough restaurant fire

A Scarborough community is on the edge after two restaurants were intentionally set on fire on back to back nights. Rhianne Campbell with the growing fear among business owners.

17h ago

2:25
New section of future Hazel McCallion LRT in Mississauga being dug up

Nearly two years after tracks for the Hazel McCallion LRT line were added to the rebuilt intersection of Hurontario Street and Topflight Drive, crews are back digging it up. Metrolinx staff say "track rework" is now needed. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

5:09
King Charles arrives in Canada for a historic visit

King Charles has arrived in Canada, and will deliver the throne speech in Ottawa on Tuesday. Faiza Amin discusses the significance of this royal visit, and what to expect with McMaster University historian, Justin Voke.

22h ago

2:04
King Charles and Queen Camilla's first moments after landing in Canada

The King and Queen arrived in Ottawa to a big crowd and were immediately welcomed by Canada's governor general and prime minister.

22h ago

More Videos