Waterloo police investigating after man tries to get youths to follow him into forest

Waterloo police are investigating after a male allegedly tried to get youths to follow him into a forest on Monday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to a Kitchener neighbourhood in the area of Zeller Drive and Susan Crescent around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a suspicious male.

They say the unknown male allegedly approached three kids and tried to have them follow him into a nearby forested area.

“The youths fled the area, and police were notified. Police attended the location and were unable to locate the male,” police stated in a news release.

The suspect is described as white, 17 to 20 years old, five-foot-ten, with an average build. He was last seen wearing a black sweater with a hood up, black pants, black Nike shoes, and riding a black mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

With files from Lucas Casaletto of CityNews