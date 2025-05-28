U.S. federal court rules against Trump’s fentanyl and ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs

The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled today that U.S. President Donald Trump does not have the authority to impose his sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs or his fentanyl-related duties against Canada and Mexico.

The decision marks the first major legal pushback to Trump’s broad use of tariffs to upend global trade.

The three-judge panel says Trump cannot wield tariffs on nearly every country through the use of the International Economic Emergency Powers Act.

Trump hit Canada with economywide tariffs in March after he declared an emergency at the northern border related to the flow of fentanyl.

He took his trade war to the world in April with duties on nearly every nation.

Trump walked back the most devastating duties a few hours later but left a 10 per cent universal tariff in place for most countries.