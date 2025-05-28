U.S. federal court rules against Trump’s fentanyl and ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2025 7:17 pm.

Last Updated May 28, 2025 8:39 pm.

The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled today that U.S. President Donald Trump does not have the authority to impose his sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs or his fentanyl-related duties against Canada and Mexico.

The decision marks the first major legal pushback to Trump’s broad use of tariffs to upend global trade.

The three-judge panel says Trump cannot wield tariffs on nearly every country through the use of the International Economic Emergency Powers Act.

Trump hit Canada with economywide tariffs in March after he declared an emergency at the northern border related to the flow of fentanyl.

He took his trade war to the world in April with duties on nearly every nation.

Trump walked back the most devastating duties a few hours later but left a 10 per cent universal tariff in place for most countries.

Top Stories

Canada Post presents ‘final offers’ to union as overtime ban continues

Canada Post has laid out its "final offers" to the union representing 55,000 workers after negotiations resumed Wednesday morning, as tensions run high over the future of the beleaguered institution. Included...

3h ago

A new variant of COVID-19 may be driving up cases in some parts of the world, WHO says

COVID-19 cases are rising again as a new variant begins to circulate in some parts of the world. The World Health Organization said Wednesday the rise in cases is primarily in the eastern Mediterranean,...

6h ago

Hockey players' trial hears interviews two accused gave to police in 2018

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content and descriptions which some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised. The sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada's world...

7h ago

Carney grilled on U.S. tariffs in his first question period in House of Commons

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney fielded questions about the trade war with the United States and his decision to delay the federal budget to the fall as he faced his first question period grilling...

59m ago

