Mexican president says she hasn’t decided whether to attend G7 summit

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum gives her morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Marco Ugarte

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2025 11:34 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2025 11:43 am.

OTTAWA — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says Canada has invited her to attend the G7 leaders’ summit next month in Alberta but she hasn’t decided yet if she’ll attend.

At her press briefing this morning, Sheinbaum said she has not confirmed her attendance at the upcoming summit in Kananaskis, Alta.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to attend the summit, along with other leaders from the group of advanced, democratic economies, such as France and Japan.

Ottawa also has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the summit, which runs from June 15 to June 17.

Canada was supposed to host the U.S. and Mexican presidents last year for the North American Leaders’ Summit, though the Liberals said elections in both countries made that a challenge.

U.S. tariffs are expected to be a major topic at the summit and Mexico’s finance minister said Tuesday he expects Washington to review its trade pact with Canada and Mexico this fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Former Kitchener principal found guilty of sexually assaulting students

A former Kitchener elementary school principal has been found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple local students, with instances happening over a 3-year span. The former principal, 60-year-old Rodney...

3h ago

Warm summer in the forecast as droughts and wildfire risks loom: Weather Network

Canadians longing for sunshine and warmth will likely be pleased by a summer forecast that has an abundance of both, says Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham, but he cautioned the season "will highlight...

1h ago

Ontario to amend mining bill, add Indigenous economic zones amid First Nations uproar

Premier Doug Ford's government is set to capitulate to some First Nation demands on a controversial mining bill, though it will not kill the proposed law outright, The Canadian Press has learned. Indigenous...

44m ago

Female cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A female cyclist suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday morning. It happened just before 9 a.m. in the Huntingwood Drive and Kennedy Road area. Paramedics...

1h ago

