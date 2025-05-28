Mexican president says she hasn’t decided whether to attend G7 summit

OTTAWA — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says Canada has invited her to attend the G7 leaders’ summit next month in Alberta but she hasn’t decided yet if she’ll attend.

At her press briefing this morning, Sheinbaum said she has not confirmed her attendance at the upcoming summit in Kananaskis, Alta.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to attend the summit, along with other leaders from the group of advanced, democratic economies, such as France and Japan.

Ottawa also has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the summit, which runs from June 15 to June 17.

Canada was supposed to host the U.S. and Mexican presidents last year for the North American Leaders’ Summit, though the Liberals said elections in both countries made that a challenge.

U.S. tariffs are expected to be a major topic at the summit and Mexico’s finance minister said Tuesday he expects Washington to review its trade pact with Canada and Mexico this fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press