Two youths, including 11-year-old, arrested in Hamilton after van allegedly stolen from driveway

Two youths have been arrested after a van was allegedly stolen from a driveway in Hamilton.

Hamilton police were called to the area of Rymal Road and Fletcher Road around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of people attempting to steal vehicles from driveways.

Officers arrived on the scene and saw a white van with three to five teens inside it. The van sped off when police attempted to stop it.

The van was later located unoccupied on the side of Fletcher Road a short time later. A search of the area was conducted and two youths, an 11- and 14-year-old, both from Hamilton were found.

Both were arrested and one of the youths has been charged with three counts of failure to comply with a release order and possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000.

The investigation is still ongoing and police believe more suspects were involved in the incident.