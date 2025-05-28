Two youths, including 11-year-old, arrested in Hamilton after van allegedly stolen from driveway

A Hamilton police officer. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/file.

Two youths have been arrested after a van was allegedly stolen from a driveway in Hamilton.

Hamilton police were called to the area of Rymal Road and Fletcher Road around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of people attempting to steal vehicles from driveways.

Officers arrived on the scene and saw a white van with three to five teens inside it. The van sped off when police attempted to stop it.

The van was later located unoccupied on the side of Fletcher Road a short time later. A search of the area was conducted and two youths, an 11- and 14-year-old, both from Hamilton were found.

Both were arrested and one of the youths has been charged with three counts of failure to comply with a release order and possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000.

The investigation is still ongoing and police believe more suspects were involved in the incident.

Top Stories

Canada Post presents ‘final offers’ to union as overtime ban continues

Canada Post has laid out its "final offers" to the union representing 55,000 workers after negotiations resumed Wednesday morning, as tensions run high over the future of the beleaguered institution. Included...

2h ago

A new variant of COVID-19 may be driving up cases in some parts of the world, WHO says

COVID-19 cases are rising again as a new variant begins to circulate in some parts of the world. The World Health Organization said Wednesday the rise in cases is primarily in the eastern Mediterranean,...

5h ago

Hockey players' trial hears interviews two accused gave to police in 2018

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content and descriptions which some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised. The sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada's world...

6h ago

Carney grilled on U.S. tariffs in his first question period in House of Commons

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney fielded questions about the trade war with the United States and his decision to delay the federal budget to the fall as he faced his first ever grilling in question...

2h ago

