Weekend need-to-know: Gardiner, DVP shut down for Bike For Brain Health Sunday

The Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway will be shut down on Sunday morning for the Bike for Brain Health so if you are heading downtown on Sunday, keep that in mind.

Here’s what’s going on this weekend in the GTA.

Bike for Brain Health

Anyone with a bike can ride Toronto’s highways while supporting world-leading research, innovation, care and education at Baycrest for Alzheimer’s and other dementias at this weekend’s Bike for Brain Health on Sunday.

The route will be along the Gardiner Expressway, starting at the Exhibition grounds up to the Don Valley Parkway and back to Exhibition.

There will be 10-kilometre, 25-kilometre, 50-kilometre and 75-kilometre routes available. You can still register now.

The highways will be closed starting from 2 a.m. on June 1. All ramps on the Gardiner from the Humber River East to the Don Valley Parkway will be closed, including both the East and West lanes to the DVP, Rees/Spadina/Jameson and South Kingsway ramps.

All ramps on the DVP will be closed from Lakeshore Blvd to Highway 401.

Canadian Latin Fest 2025

Celebrate all things Latin at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend at the Canadian Latin Fest 2025. There will dancing, Latin cuisine, artisan crafts and performances that show off the diversity of Latin American.

The event, which is free to attend, kicks off Saturday at 12 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Newmarket Rib & Beer festival

One of the first ribfests of the summer is happening in Newmarket this weekend.

It will be taking place in the southwest lot of Upper Canada Mall with all the mouthwatering BBQ that you can get your hands on.

There will be live music, a beer garden and a Kid Zone for fun for the whole family. The ribfest is $2 per person to attend, but all children under five are free.

The party kicks off at 4 p.m. on Friday and runs through until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Toronto sports action

If you want Vladimir Guerrero Jr. jersey, this weekend is your chance to get one. During this weekend’s series against the Oakland Athletics, the first 15,000 fans at Friday’s game will receive a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. City Connect Replica Hockey Jersey.

And cricket fans can celebrate with a Blue Jays Cricket Warm-up Jacket if they are one of the first 15,000 fans on Saturday.

The Toronto FC will also be takin on Charlotte FC at BMO Field on Saturday night. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

TTC and GO Transit

TTC

Line 2 late opening

Subway service on Line 2 between St George and Chester stations will be replaced by shuttle buses between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 1, for planned track work. Regular subway service will resume by 11 a.m.

GO Transit

No service changes this weekend.

Road Closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner will also be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

Temporary closures

Yonge Street is reduced to a single lane both ways between Wellington and King for underground work at the TTC’s King Station to add new elevators and make it an accessible station. Construction is expected to continue into 2026.

Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last until 2027.

Eglinton Avenue West is reduced to a single lane east of Islington and west of Scarlett Road due to tunnelling work related to the multi-year Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project.

Lane restrictions on Bayview Avenue between Roehampton Avenue and Armistice Drive while the city completes road resurfacing, curb and sidewalk replacement, and traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades. One northbound lane is currently closed on Bayview Avenue between Kilgour Road and Roehampton Avenue.

Cherry Street remains closed south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge (Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge). Road users are able to access the Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach via Unwin Avenue.

Queens Park Crescent is reduced to a single lane south of Bloor as part of the TTC’s Easier Access Program at Museum Station. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

Until Wednesday, Dec. 31, William R. Allen Road will be reduced to two lanes in each direction at Wilson Avenue for construction as part of the rehabilitation of the Wilson TTC Station bus underpass structure and the Mezzanine Bridge.

Until Monday, June 30, access to the Highway 401 westbound on-ramp from southbound William R. Allen Road will be closed. Detour signs will be in place to divert traffic to access Highway 401 using an alternate interchange nearby.

Bremner Boulevard is reduced to one westbound lane at the intersection with Navy Wharf Court until June. Eastbound lanes remain open.

Until August, Blue Jays Way is closed between Front Street and Navy Wharf Court until August. Local access is maintained.

Navy Wharf Court is closed between Bremner Boulevard and Blue Jays Way until August. Local access for residents of Navy Wharf Court is maintained. At a later stage of construction, the east sidewalk on Navy Wharf Court and Bremner Boulevard will be closed to pedestrians and a detour route will be in place.

Islington Avenue will also be reduced from three lanes in each direction to two lanes where they pass over the Gardiner Expressway for approximately eight months, from April 7, 2025, to November 2025.

From Sunday, May 11 until June, King Street East and Church Street will be reduced to a minimum of one lane in each direction for the first phase of a project to replace a 142-year-old watermain and renew aging TTC streetcar tracks.

From Sunday, May 11 until Saturday, January 10, 2026, Market Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Front Street West and The Esplanade. The street will be pedestrianized for live entertainment, pop-up market vendors and other events.

For full traffic updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.