Thieves gain access to about 140,000 social insurance numbers in NS Power database

Peter Gregg, CEO of Nova Scotia Power, makes an appearance before the Nova Scotia legislature’s law amendments committee in Halifax on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 29, 2025 3:36 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2025 4:08 pm.

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Power’s CEO says up to 140,000 social insurance numbers could have been stolen by cyber-thieves who recently hacked into the utility’s customer records.

Peter Gregg said in an interview today that the privately owned utility collected the numbers from customers to authenticate their identities.

He says social insurance numbers were in about half of the 280,000 customer records breached by cyber-criminals and released onto the dark web.

The breach was first reported in late April.

Cybersecurity expert Claudiu Popa says it’s worth asking why the company would need this kind of personal information.

The founder of the non-profit group KnowledgeFlow says there are less risky ways of identifying customers.

The federal government’s website says each nine-digit number represents a unique identifier for work applications and government records, and it advises people not to share the number unless it’s legally required.

Thieves can use the number to commit fraud, such as illegally accessing government benefits and tax refunds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Appeals court allows Trump to continue collecting tariffs under an emergency powers law for now

A federal appeals court on Thursday allowed President Donald Trump to continue collecting tariffs under an emergency powers law for now, as his administration appeals an order striking down the bulk of...

breaking

25m ago

Ontario MPPs getting 35% raise after 16-year freeze, new pension plan

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy introduced the proposed changes at Queen's Park Thursday afternoon.

6m ago

Toronto police investigating two incidents of arson in East York and Scarborough as connected

Toronto police say a fire that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Scarborough is believed to be connected to a fire last week in East York that sent three people to hospital. Both are...

45m ago

Human remains recovered at Hamilton landfill where search was active for missing woman

The Hamilton Police Service's homicide unit says partial human remains were found at a local landfill during the search for 40-year-old Shalini Singh, who has been missing since December. Homicide detectives...

3h ago

