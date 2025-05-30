A major change is on the way for the Region of Waterloo International Airport ahead of the summer travel season, with Flair Airlines, a Canadian-based low-cost carrier, set to shut down its Kitchener-Waterloo crew base in September.

It’s a change that could have an impact on your future and even current travel plans out of the regional airport, with the Region of Waterloo confirming only domestic flights will continue to operate in the interim, leading up to the closure of the YKF crew base on Sept. 3.

Previously, Flair had offered flights to Orlando, Florida, as well as two Mexican destinations, including Cancun and Pertro Vallarta.

The news originally stems from an anonymous source, who reached out to 570 NewsRadio, going over the details of recent discussions between the company and its staff.

“While company leadership stated in a virtual, last-minute, company-wide town hall that was held earlier today at around 2 p.m. that no layoffs will occur and that affected staff will have opportunities to transfer to other bases, internal sentiment strongly suggests that tons of employees will, in fact, lose their jobs,” said the anonymous source.

They stated the company will be offering those impacted staff members, who primarily include flight attendants and pilots, the opportunity to shift to different Flair crew bases in different parts of the country.

“Unfortunately, I’m amongst the many employees who’ll be losing their jobs, despite being offered a transfer to any base of my choice, as I’m unable to transfer due to personal circumstances,” mentioned the source.

Since the developments were brought to light, Vice-President of Commercial with Flair Airlines, Eric Tanner, confirmed the upcoming closures and listed “ongoing macroeconomic pressures” as one of the primary reasons for the change.

“To build long-term resilience, we are expanding into new charter operations that bring stable, guaranteed revenue,” Tanner stated. “This strategic shift requires us to reallocate aircraft and reduce our scheduled passenger service after the summer peak.”

Leaders within Flair Airlines have begun to react to the leak of information, with some calling it a “misstep” for the company’s management.

Photo of airplanes stationed at the Region of Waterloo International Airport (Region of Waterloo International Airport).

“We acknowledge and apologize for the recent timing and sequencing of our corporate communication,” said Treena Squires, Director of In-Flight with Flair. “We fully recognize the significant impact this decision may have on our team members based at YKF. In response, we are working closely with CUPE to ensure that all affected employees receive appropriate support.”

CUPE Local 4060 represents the Flair flight attendants, who have released a statement to their impacted workers acknowledging that communications with Flair are now underway.

“This is undoubtedly disappointing news for the 60-plus crew members currently based there, and we recognize the significant impact this will

have on those affected,” said Teenisha Raju, President with CUPE Local 4060. “The Union has already initiated contact with the Company to ensure that the rights of our members are protected throughout this transition.”

The union continued to confirm that Flair Airlines has said no layoffs will stem from the move, adding that leaders within the company have assured CUPE Local 4060 that “this closure is directly related to recent charter flight contracts and not indicative of a broader trend.”

“This action was taken despite our clear request for confidentiality and a mutual understanding that we were in the early stages of a structured, multi-party communication plan,” said Vice-President of Flight Operations, Captain Matt Kunz. “I want to be transparent in saying that we are disappointed by this decision.”

While some executives have met the leaks with apologies and a promise of further developed communication, an additional leaked internal memo from Vice-President of Flight Operations, Captain Matt Kunz, to Flair pilots said, “trust was broken.”

“This action was taken despite our clear request for confidentiality and a mutual understanding that we were in the early stages of a structured, multi-party communication plan,” Kunz said. “I want to be transparent in saying that we are disappointed by this decision.”

Kunz went on to speak of how the leak “undermines the collaborative approach” that the company hoped to maintain, adding that it “disregards the broader communications plan led by the CEO.”

The Region of Waterloo has continued to state that domestic flights, including services to Abbotsford, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, and Vancouver, will all continue as scheduled through to the Sept. 3 closure.