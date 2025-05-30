The Big Story
Does Canada still need the monarchy?
Posted May 30, 2025 7:08 am.
A whirlwind trip for King Charles, in his first visit to Canada as a sitting monarch, is being viewed by some as a success.
It was a show of support amid annexation talk by the U.S. president but it also served as a benefit to the King.
Host Kris McCusker speaks to historian, author and royal commentator, Carolyn Harris, about how it compares with other royal visits and why the timing is so relevant.You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.