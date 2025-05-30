The Big Story

Does Canada still need the monarchy?

King Charles waits for a meeting at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted May 30, 2025 7:08 am.

A whirlwind trip for King Charles, in his first visit to Canada as a sitting monarch, is being viewed by some as a success.

It was a show of support amid annexation talk by the U.S. president but it also served as a benefit to the King.

Host Kris McCusker speaks to historian, author and royal commentator, Carolyn Harris, about how it compares with other royal visits and why the timing is so relevant.

Top Stories

Boy, 13, arrested in 'cowardly' fatal stabbing of woman in Pickering

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon, ending a shelter in place order that spanned several hours as officers searched for a suspect...

7h ago

Few Ontario grocery stores accepting booze empties as some weigh returning licences

TORONTO — Very few Ontario grocery stores that are required to accept empty alcohol containers are doing so, leaving the future of the deposit return program in question as The Beer Store closes locations...

1h ago

Toronto police investigating two incidents of arson in East York and Scarborough as connected

Toronto police say a fire that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Scarborough is believed to be connected to a fire last week in East York that sent three people to hospital. Both are...

15h ago

Rent-free months and gift cards: How Toronto-area landlords are vying for tenants

TORONTO — Toronto landlords are trying to lure in tenants with rent-free months, complimentary Wi-Fi and $500 gift cards amid an unprecedented supply of condos and lower rents. Real-estate market experts...

1h ago

