Motorcyclist sent to hospital after alleged hit-and-run: police

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 30, 2025 11:55 pm.

Police are investigating an alleged hit-and-run that seriously injured a motorcyclist on Friday.

The Toronto Police Service says the collision happened in North York, near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West just before 10:30 p.m. 

A man in his 40s who was riding a motorcycle was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police say the driver of the other vehicle did not remain at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Funeral plans underway for 3 siblings killed in alleged drunk driving crash

Funeral preparations are underway for three siblings whose lives were tragically cut short in a crash that police say involved a suspected drunk driver.  Family members of the three children aren't...

1h ago

Trump says he will double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50 per cent

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said he will double the tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50 per cent next Wednesday. Trump initially announced the boosted duties on steel during a rally...

59m ago

'Deeply disappointing': Google and Home Depot pull sponsorships from Pride Toronto

Pride Toronto faces a shaky future after two more corporate sponsors pulled their support for the festival just days before the beginning of Pride Month. The organization says it's facing a $700,000...

3h ago

Strong action will be taken for planes, drones violating G7 no-fly zone, says RCMP

CALGARY — The RCMP says air restrictions will be in place in two main areas during the upcoming G7 Leaders' Summit in Alberta this June and officials will make sure that no unwanted drones or aircraft...

2h ago

Top Stories

Funeral plans underway for 3 siblings killed in alleged drunk driving crash

Funeral preparations are underway for three siblings whose lives were tragically cut short in a crash that police say involved a suspected drunk driver.  Family members of the three children aren't...

1h ago

Trump says he will double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50 per cent

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said he will double the tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50 per cent next Wednesday. Trump initially announced the boosted duties on steel during a rally...

59m ago

'Deeply disappointing': Google and Home Depot pull sponsorships from Pride Toronto

Pride Toronto faces a shaky future after two more corporate sponsors pulled their support for the festival just days before the beginning of Pride Month. The organization says it's facing a $700,000...

3h ago

Strong action will be taken for planes, drones violating G7 no-fly zone, says RCMP

CALGARY — The RCMP says air restrictions will be in place in two main areas during the upcoming G7 Leaders' Summit in Alberta this June and officials will make sure that no unwanted drones or aircraft...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Questions raised about Pickering emergency alert warning of suspect

An emergency alert issued in the Greater Toronto Area after a Pickering woman was fatally stabbed is raising question about its wording and time it took for it to arrive on cellphones. Nick Westoll reports.

5h ago

0:34
Kenneth Lee murder trial: Teen found guilty of manslaughter

One of the eight girls on trial for the fatal swarming of Kenneth Lee has been found guilty of manslaughter.

7h ago

2:45
14-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of elderly woman

Durham police say a teenager was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering.

11h ago

1:59
Pickering stabbing: Elderly woman killed described as 'loving' by neighbours

The community of Pickering is grieving following the violent stabbing of an elderly women, who residents say was loved by many.

13h ago

0:57
Gardiner and DVP to be shut down for charity bike ride

The Bike for Brain Health charity bike ride will be taking over the city on Sunday and commuters can expect major closures along the Gardiner and Don Valley Parkway.

14h ago

More Videos