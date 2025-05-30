Motorcyclist sent to hospital after alleged hit-and-run: police
Posted May 30, 2025 11:55 pm.
Police are investigating an alleged hit-and-run that seriously injured a motorcyclist on Friday.
The Toronto Police Service says the collision happened in North York, near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West just before 10:30 p.m.
A man in his 40s who was riding a motorcycle was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver of the other vehicle did not remain at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.