Police search for man after suspicious incidents at Earlscourt Park involving children

Surveillance photo of a man wanted in connection with a suspicious incident at Earlscourt Park involving children on May 30, 2025

By John Marchesan

Posted May 31, 2025 8:11 am.

Last Updated May 31, 2025 8:15 am.

Toronto police are searching for a man following several disturbing incidents involving children at Earlscourt Park on Friday afternoon.

Investigators say there was an elementary school soccer tournament taking place at the park located in the St. Clair Avenue and Caledonia Road area when a man approached a child and picked them up, and placed them on his shoulders.

The child’s mother confronted the man and he put the child down.

The man was then seen filming children on his phone and asking children for their names, ages, phone numbers and addresses.

The man was later seen standing near the playground and committing an indecent act.

Police say the man then approached another child and grabbed them by the arm and asked the child to come with him. The child managed to break away and ran before the man fled the area in an unknown direction.

The man is described as between 30 and 40 years old, five-feet-eight with a slim build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a cream and pink coloured shirt.

Top Stories

Police investigate early morning shooting

Toronto police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the man checked into a hospital around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, with a gunshot wound...

1h ago

Son of woman who inspired assisted dying law chooses to die on his own terms

OTTAWA — Price Carter is planning to die this summer. The 68-year-old has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He knows it will take his life eventually; before it does, he intends to die...

1h ago

The country that made smoking sexy is breaking up with cigarettes

PARIS (AP) — Brigitte Bardot lounged barefoot on a Saint-Tropez beach, drawing languorous puffs from her cigarette. Another actor, Jean-Paul Belmondo, swaggered down the Champs-Élysées with smoke curling...

1h ago

Funeral plans underway for 3 siblings killed in alleged drunk driving crash

Funeral preparations are underway for three siblings whose lives were tragically cut short in a crash that police say involved a suspected drunk driver.  Family members of the three children aren't...

9h ago

