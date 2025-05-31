Police search for man after suspicious incidents at Earlscourt Park involving children

Toronto police are searching for a man following several disturbing incidents involving children at Earlscourt Park on Friday afternoon.

Investigators say there was an elementary school soccer tournament taking place at the park located in the St. Clair Avenue and Caledonia Road area when a man approached a child and picked them up, and placed them on his shoulders.

The child’s mother confronted the man and he put the child down.

The man was then seen filming children on his phone and asking children for their names, ages, phone numbers and addresses.

The man was later seen standing near the playground and committing an indecent act.

Police say the man then approached another child and grabbed them by the arm and asked the child to come with him. The child managed to break away and ran before the man fled the area in an unknown direction.

The man is described as between 30 and 40 years old, five-feet-eight with a slim build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a cream and pink coloured shirt.