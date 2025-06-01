Highway 407 East now toll-free from Pickering to Clarington
The provincially owned portion of Highway 407 is officially toll-free as of today.
The move, announced as part of the Progressive Conservative government’s budget last month, took effect June 1.
The budget permanently removed tolls from the provincially operated Highway 407 East from Pickering to Clarington.
Premier Doug Ford had promised the move earlier this year during the provincial election campaign as a way to provide relief for drivers.
The province estimates removing the tolls would save daily commuters around $7,200 annually.
A Ministry of Transportation report in 2021 projected those tolls would generate around $72 million in provincial revenue in 2024-25.