Highway 407 East now toll-free from Pickering to Clarington

A sign directing motorists to the highway 407 East express toll route. CITYNEWS

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 1, 2025 2:00 pm.

Last Updated June 1, 2025 2:01 pm.

The provincially owned portion of Highway 407 is officially toll-free as of today.

The move, announced as part of the Progressive Conservative government’s budget last month, took effect June 1.

The budget permanently removed tolls from the provincially operated Highway 407 East from Pickering to Clarington.

Premier Doug Ford had promised the move earlier this year during the provincial election campaign as a way to provide relief for drivers.

The province estimates removing the tolls would save daily commuters around $7,200 annually.

A Ministry of Transportation report in 2021 projected those tolls would generate around $72 million in provincial revenue in 2024-25.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Child dies after being pulled from Credit River in Mississauga

A child pulled from a Mississauga ravine on Saturday has been pronounced dead. Emergency crews were called to Erindale Park, near Mississauga Road and Dundas Street, around 3:30 p.m. for reports that...

38m ago

Construction complications force downtown intersection to close 1 month ahead of schedule

The intersection of King Street East and Church Street is set to fully close to all traffic starting June 2, at least one month ahead of schedule, due to complications arising from the replacement of a...

6h ago

Police seek driver in 4-vehicle crash that left 5 injured in North York

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that left five people injured early Sunday morning in North York. Investigators say they were called to a...

1h ago

PM Mark Carney names former UN ambassador as chief of staff

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his permanent chief of staff on Sunday, appointing Marc-André Blanchard, Canada's former ambassador to the United Nations, to one of the most powerful posts in Canadian...

7m ago

Top Stories

Child dies after being pulled from Credit River in Mississauga

A child pulled from a Mississauga ravine on Saturday has been pronounced dead. Emergency crews were called to Erindale Park, near Mississauga Road and Dundas Street, around 3:30 p.m. for reports that...

38m ago

Construction complications force downtown intersection to close 1 month ahead of schedule

The intersection of King Street East and Church Street is set to fully close to all traffic starting June 2, at least one month ahead of schedule, due to complications arising from the replacement of a...

6h ago

Police seek driver in 4-vehicle crash that left 5 injured in North York

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that left five people injured early Sunday morning in North York. Investigators say they were called to a...

1h ago

PM Mark Carney names former UN ambassador as chief of staff

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his permanent chief of staff on Sunday, appointing Marc-André Blanchard, Canada's former ambassador to the United Nations, to one of the most powerful posts in Canadian...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Toronto's newest music festival Jazzes things up

The JazzInToronto Community Celebration is taking place all weekend long throughout the downtown core, showcasing local artist. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

17h ago

2:58
Trump vows to double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50%

Donald Trump says he is doubling the tariffs on foreign imports of steel and aluminum to the U.S. Karling Donoghue takes a look at his announcement, and details how Canadian politicians are responding amid the growing trade-war.

18h ago

2:31
Gazans loot aid trucks, Hamas responds to ceasefire proposal

Desperate for food, Palestinians in Gaza continue to loot aid trucks as they cross into the enclave. Karling Donoghue details the growing concerns of famine in the strip, and looks at how Hamas has responded to the U.S. 60-day ceasefire proposal.

18h ago

2:56
Parents on high alert after man, 35, arrested for allegedly grabbing and filming children at Earlscourt Park

Rhianne Campbell has the latest tips from the Missing Children Society of Canada on how parents can keep their children safe.

18h ago

2:40
Thousands rally across Canada as tensions rise between postal workers and Canada Post

Thousands of postal workers and their supporters took to the streets across the country Saturday, amidst rising tensions on and off the bargaining table. Catalina Gillies was at one of the rallies and has more on their demands.

18h ago

More Videos