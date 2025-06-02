Cool temperatures, chance of rain as crews battle wildfires near Flin Flon, Man.

This photo provided by the Manitoba government shows wildfires in Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Manitoba government via AP)

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 2, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 2, 2025 5:02 am.

FLIN FLON — Cooler temperatures and a chance of rain this week is forecast in a northwestern Manitoba city that’s had to evacuate thousands due to wildfire.

As of Sunday night, Environment Canada was projecting temperatures in the mid teens to mid 20s over the next week, with a good chance of rain coming Saturday in Flin Flon.

Crews have been trying to keep a nearby blaze at bay, and have said the fire has been contained to outside its perimeter highway.

At this time, crews say there have been no structures lost.

To date, more than 17,000 people have been displaced by wildfires in Manitoba, including 5,000 from Flin Flon.

Thousands have been affected by wildfires across the Prairie provinces, with Saskatchewan issuing a evacuation alert Sunday morning for dozens of residents in the small northern community of Timber Bay, located about 260 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 men wanted in attempted kidnapping investigation in North York

Police are on the hunt for four men who are wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping investigation in North York. The Toronto Police Service says its officers responded to a call about a person...

6h ago

FBI says 8 injured in Colorado attack by man with makeshift flamethrower who yelled 'Free Palestine'

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man with a makeshift flamethrower yelled “Free Palestine” and hurled an incendiary device into a group that had assembled to raise attention for Israeli hostages in Gaza,...

22m ago

Ontario inks trade deals with Saskatchewan and Alberta ahead of meeting with Carney

SASKATOON — Alberta and Saskatchewan signed agreements with Ontario on Sunday to remove trade barriers ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney to hash out a plan they hope will supercharge...

7h ago

1 man charged, 1 man at-large in East York theft investigation

Police have arrested one man and are searching another who is wanted in connection with a theft investigation in East York. The Toronto Police Service says it was called about a theft in the area of...

6h ago

Top Stories

4 men wanted in attempted kidnapping investigation in North York

Police are on the hunt for four men who are wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping investigation in North York. The Toronto Police Service says its officers responded to a call about a person...

6h ago

FBI says 8 injured in Colorado attack by man with makeshift flamethrower who yelled 'Free Palestine'

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man with a makeshift flamethrower yelled “Free Palestine” and hurled an incendiary device into a group that had assembled to raise attention for Israeli hostages in Gaza,...

22m ago

Ontario inks trade deals with Saskatchewan and Alberta ahead of meeting with Carney

SASKATOON — Alberta and Saskatchewan signed agreements with Ontario on Sunday to remove trade barriers ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney to hash out a plan they hope will supercharge...

7h ago

1 man charged, 1 man at-large in East York theft investigation

Police have arrested one man and are searching another who is wanted in connection with a theft investigation in East York. The Toronto Police Service says it was called about a theft in the area of...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:27
GTA entering a warmer stretch of weather

Temperatures are expected to pick up this week, but that doesn't mean dry conditions. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.

9h ago

2:08
Toronto's newest music festival Jazzes things up

The JazzInToronto Community Celebration is taking place all weekend long throughout the downtown core, showcasing local artist. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:58
Trump vows to double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50%

Donald Trump says he is doubling the tariffs on foreign imports of steel and aluminum to the U.S. Karling Donoghue takes a look at his announcement, and details how Canadian politicians are responding amid the growing trade-war.

2:34
Warmer weather is just around the corner

The temperature is expected to heat up after a cool weekend. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:31
Gazans loot aid trucks, Hamas responds to ceasefire proposal

Desperate for food, Palestinians in Gaza continue to loot aid trucks as they cross into the enclave. Karling Donoghue details the growing concerns of famine in the strip, and looks at how Hamas has responded to the U.S. 60-day ceasefire proposal.

More Videos