Mississauga man charged with allegedly sexually assaulting cleaner

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 2, 2025 4:37 pm.

A Mississauga man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman hired to provide cleaning services at his home .

Peel police say on May 6, the victim went to the accused’s home after she was contacted through an online platform.

It’s alleged she was then sexually assaulted and threatened.

On May 7, Ravinder Dhaliwhal, 27, of Mississauga, was arrested and charged with assault, sexual assault, sexual assault – strangle, forcible confinement, and utter threat to cause death or bodily harm.

