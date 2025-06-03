S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets move up

Trader James Matthews works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 3, 2025 11:36 am.

Last Updated June 3, 2025 12:02 pm.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was in the red in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the telecom sector, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.21 points at 26,366.75.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 105.66 points at 42,411.14. The S&P 500 index was up 24.73 points at 5,960.67, while the Nasdaq composite was up 142.76 points at 19,385.37.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.90 cents US compared with 72.96 cents US on Monday.

The July crude oil contract was up US$1.28 at US$63.80 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down four cents US at US$3.65 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$27.20 at US$3,370.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents US at US$4.84 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman, 83, killed in Pickering random attack identified

Investigators with Durham Regional Police Service have identified the woman killed in a random attack in Pickering last week as 83-year-old Eleanor Doney. Doney was reportedly gardening in the front...

57m ago

2 men dead, woman injured following 'isolated' incident in Burlington: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an early-morning incident at a home in Burlington where two men were found dead, and a woman was injured. Halton Regional Police...

updated

1h ago

Eglinton Crosstown on track for September opening, Premier Ford says

The long-delayed Eglinton Crosstown LRT is on track for a September opening, Premier Doug Ford told 680 NewsRadio on Tuesday. Ford added that the Metrolinx project will be handed over to the TTC in...

1h ago

2 men arrested in B.C, charged in Mississauga businessman's murder

Two men from British Columbia have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a businessman who was gunned down in a daylight shooting in Mississauga last month. Peel Regional Police (PRP)...

39m ago

Top Stories

Woman, 83, killed in Pickering random attack identified

Investigators with Durham Regional Police Service have identified the woman killed in a random attack in Pickering last week as 83-year-old Eleanor Doney. Doney was reportedly gardening in the front...

57m ago

2 men dead, woman injured following 'isolated' incident in Burlington: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an early-morning incident at a home in Burlington where two men were found dead, and a woman was injured. Halton Regional Police...

updated

1h ago

Eglinton Crosstown on track for September opening, Premier Ford says

The long-delayed Eglinton Crosstown LRT is on track for a September opening, Premier Doug Ford told 680 NewsRadio on Tuesday. Ford added that the Metrolinx project will be handed over to the TTC in...

1h ago

2 men arrested in B.C, charged in Mississauga businessman's murder

Two men from British Columbia have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a businessman who was gunned down in a daylight shooting in Mississauga last month. Peel Regional Police (PRP)...

39m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Two men left dead, one woman injured after incident in Burlington home

SIU are investigating a fatal altercation at a Burlington home where authorities found two men dead and one woman injured.

3h ago

0:33
Feds to introduce bill on tighter border security measures

Canada's Public Safety Minister is set to introduce a new bill aimed at tightening border security measures and new tools for police to stop the flow of drugs into and out of the country.

4h ago

1:37
Alberta and Ottawa's 'Grand Bargain'

Danielle Smith calls it 'the Grand Bargain' - Ottawa will work on approving a new oil pipeline for the West, and the oil sector commits to decarbonize. That's the news coming out of a significant First Ministers' meeting in Saskatoon.

17h ago

2:41
Sunny Tuesday, thunderstorms Wednesday in Toronto

A cold front after the sunny and warm weather tomorrow will bring thunderstorms Wednesday. Michelle Mackey has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:42
Pride Toronto predicts corporate sponsors will return after more pull out from the festival

The Executive Director of Pride Toronto says corporations are pulling sponsorship money because of a backlash against diversity initiatives. Kojo Modeste predicts things will change in a few years, and those same companies will look to return.

18h ago

More Videos