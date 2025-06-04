23 charged across GTA in fentantyl, firearms trafficking case

Police shared the results of the investigation on Wednesday, indicating that the months-long operation uncovered a network of alleged criminal activity. Photo: YRP/YouTube.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 4, 2025 11:21 am.

Last Updated June 4, 2025 11:33 am.

York Regional Police have charged 23 individuals in connection with Project Chatter, a sweeping investigation targeting the trafficking of fentanyl and illegal firearms across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Police shared the results of the investigation on Wednesday, indicating that the months-long operation uncovered a network of alleged criminal activity involving deadly drugs and dangerous weapons, prompting what police say is one of their most significant enforcement actions to date.

As part of the investigation, officers executed 15 search warrants across multiple locations — including Richmond Hill, Toronto, Ajax, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Mississauga, and Niagara Falls — all connected to the alleged criminal network.

The coordinated raids led to the arrest of 23 individuals, who now face more than 300 charges related to drug trafficking, illegal firearm possession, and organized crime.

Investigators recovered 32 illegal firearms and a large quantity of drugs, including over 700,000 doses of fentanyl with a street value of over $7 million. More than $130,000 in Canadian currency was seized, along with $18,000 USD.

23 people charged

  • Dwayne Mark Willis, 32, Mississauga
  • Reon Richie Alexis, 36, Mississauga
  • Daniel Salmon, 31, Brantford
  • Julien Ragganandan, 35, Toronto
  • Darryl Yong, 51, Toronto
  • Daniel Vargas, 31, Toronto
  • Shemar Tomlinson, 29, Toronto
  • Jesse Boateng, 30, Toronto
  • Nathan Edward Stewart, 42, Toronto
  • Kijaro Shyheim Kahleil Thomas-Scott, 29, Ajax
  • Evan Taylor Lee, 61, Richmond Hill
  • Bogdan Butean, 31, Richmond Hill
  • Jayden Williams, 22, Ajax
  • Chloe Mitchell, 22, Toronto
  • Jaeanna Leandra Livingston, 18, Ajax
  • Rondell Solomon, 24, Ajax
  • Olanzo Renardo Nelson, 26, Toronto
  • Scott McFarlane, 50, Richmond Hill
  • Tyler Hutton, 26, Niagara Falls
  • Karla-Leigh Ewin, 29, Niagara Falls
  • Darnell Wendel O’Neil Garnes, 29, Toronto
  • Eric Allison, 34, Richmond Hill
  • Lucia Stellato, 35, Richmond Hill

The charges range from trafficking and the possession of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and firearms offences.

“The successful completion of this lengthy investigation was made possible through funding provided by the Ontario Government, Ministry of the Solicitor General and the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario, which supported this investigation,” police said through a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP investigators.

