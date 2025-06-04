23 charged across GTA in fentantyl, firearms trafficking case

York Regional Police have charged 23 individuals in connection with Project Chatter, a sweeping investigation targeting the trafficking of fentanyl and illegal firearms across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Police shared the results of the investigation on Wednesday, indicating that the months-long operation uncovered a network of alleged criminal activity involving deadly drugs and dangerous weapons, prompting what police say is one of their most significant enforcement actions to date.

As part of the investigation, officers executed 15 search warrants across multiple locations — including Richmond Hill, Toronto, Ajax, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Mississauga, and Niagara Falls — all connected to the alleged criminal network.

The coordinated raids led to the arrest of 23 individuals, who now face more than 300 charges related to drug trafficking, illegal firearm possession, and organized crime.

Investigators recovered 32 illegal firearms and a large quantity of drugs, including over 700,000 doses of fentanyl with a street value of over $7 million. More than $130,000 in Canadian currency was seized, along with $18,000 USD.

23 people charged

Dwayne Mark Willis, 32, Mississauga

Reon Richie Alexis, 36, Mississauga

Daniel Salmon, 31, Brantford

Julien Ragganandan, 35, Toronto

Darryl Yong, 51, Toronto

Daniel Vargas, 31, Toronto

Shemar Tomlinson, 29, Toronto

Jesse Boateng, 30, Toronto

Nathan Edward Stewart, 42, Toronto

Kijaro Shyheim Kahleil Thomas-Scott, 29, Ajax

Evan Taylor Lee, 61, Richmond Hill

Bogdan Butean, 31, Richmond Hill

Jayden Williams, 22, Ajax

Chloe Mitchell, 22, Toronto

Jaeanna Leandra Livingston, 18, Ajax

Rondell Solomon, 24, Ajax

Olanzo Renardo Nelson, 26, Toronto

Scott McFarlane, 50, Richmond Hill

Tyler Hutton, 26, Niagara Falls

Karla-Leigh Ewin, 29, Niagara Falls

Darnell Wendel O’Neil Garnes, 29, Toronto

Eric Allison, 34, Richmond Hill

Lucia Stellato, 35, Richmond Hill

The charges range from trafficking and the possession of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and firearms offences.

“The successful completion of this lengthy investigation was made possible through funding provided by the Ontario Government, Ministry of the Solicitor General and the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario, which supported this investigation,” police said through a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP investigators.