Man charged in 3 separate incidents involving women in Ajax

A 27-year-old man is in custody in connection with several incidents involving women in Ajax.

Police in Durham Region say a woman was in the Harwood Avenue and Clements Road West area on May 29 when she was approached by an unknown man just before 7:30 p.m. He allegedly touched her inappropriately before fleeing the scene.

Then, just before 4 p.m. on May 30, a woman was walking through the plaza at 314 Harwood Avenue South when she was approached by an unknown man who attempted to take her backpack. She managed to escape as the man fled the area.

Police say a third incident involving a woman took place on the sidewalk near 75 Bayly Street East just before noon on May 31 when a man approached her and grabbed her backpack, causing her to fall to the ground. She screamed for help, and bystanders came to her aid as the man fled the scene.

Investigators determined the three incidents were all connected to the same suspect, and on June 4, they arrested Seth Mantifel of Scugog. He has been charged with two counts of robbery and one count of sexual assault.

Police have released his photo as they believe there may be other victim,s and they are asking anyone to contact them.