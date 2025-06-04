Draisaitl wins Game 1 in overtime for the Oilers

Leon Draisaitl started and ended the scoring in Game 1, as the Oilers defeated the Panthers 4-3 in Overtime Wednesday night.

Draisaitl opened the scoring for the Oilers 66 seconds into the first period, finding a rebound and firing the puck past a sprawled-out Sergei Bobrovsky. Kasperi Kapanen and Jake Walman would pick up assists on the opening goal.

GOTTA SEE IT: TALK ABOUT A HOT START FOR THE HOME TEAM!!!



Leon Draisaitl scores his first career #StanleyCup Final goal to give the Oilers the first lead of Game 1





Sam Bennett would level the game for the Panthers just past the halfway point of the first. The goal was challenged by the Oilers, but the officials stated that Walman’s actions were the cause of the Panthers’ player contacting Stuart Skinner.

Following the challenge, on a Panthers’ power play, Brad Marchand would give the Panthers the lead, receiving a pass from Nate Schmidt, and putting it past Skinner.

Not long later, the Oilers would be given a power play opportunity of their own. However, five seconds into the opportunity, Corey Perry would take his second penalty of the period as he tripped a Panthers player. The penalty would make it four-on-four.

While four-on-four, the Oilers would be given the man advantage, as Aaron Ekblad would throw Draisaitl to the ice. The Penalty meant that the Oilers had 1:16 on a four-on-three, however, they were ultimately unable to score.

In the early stages of the second period, Bennett would score his second of the game. He would take a cross-ice pass from Schmidt, before going backhand-forehand and putting it past Skinner.

Just 1:17 later, the Oilers would answer off the stick of Viktor Arvidsson as he walked into the Panthers’ zone a blasted a shot past Bobrovsky to cut the Panthers lead to 3-2. Vasily Podkolzin and Evan Bouchard would pick up assists on the goal.



The Oilers would level it at the 6:33 mark of the third period. Mattias Ekholm wristed the puck past Bobrovsky to make it 3-3. Connor McDavid and Kapanen would pick up assists on the goal.



With 29 seconds to go in overtime, Draisaitl would end the game, scoring his second goal of the game.

On a late power play, Corey Perry would no look pass the puck over to McDavid who flipped the puck to Draisaitl, before firing it past Bobrovsky to give the Oilers the overtime win and series lead.

GAME 1 BELONGS TO THE OILERS



Leon Draisaitl scores the Subway Canada OT winner to give the Oilers the 1-0 series lead in the #StanleyCup Final

Game 2 will go on Friday in Edmonton.