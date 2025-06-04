Draisaitl wins Game 1 in overtime for the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers' Viktor Arvidsson (33) celebrates a goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in Edmonton, Wednesday, June 4, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By CityNews Staff

Posted June 4, 2025 7:08 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2025 11:55 pm.

Leon Draisaitl started and ended the scoring in Game 1, as the Oilers defeated the Panthers 4-3 in Overtime Wednesday night.

Draisaitl opened the scoring for the Oilers 66 seconds into the first period, finding a rebound and firing the puck past a sprawled-out Sergei Bobrovsky. Kasperi Kapanen and Jake Walman would pick up assists on the opening goal.

Sam Bennett would level the game for the Panthers just past the halfway point of the first. The goal was challenged by the Oilers, but the officials stated that Walman’s actions were the cause of the Panthers’ player contacting Stuart Skinner.

Following the challenge, on a Panthers’ power play, Brad Marchand would give the Panthers the lead, receiving a pass from Nate Schmidt, and putting it past Skinner.

Not long later, the Oilers would be given a power play opportunity of their own. However, five seconds into the opportunity, Corey Perry would take his second penalty of the period as he tripped a Panthers player. The penalty would make it four-on-four.

While four-on-four, the Oilers would be given the man advantage, as Aaron Ekblad would throw Draisaitl to the ice. The Penalty meant that the Oilers had 1:16 on a four-on-three, however, they were ultimately unable to score.

In the early stages of the second period, Bennett would score his second of the game. He would take a cross-ice pass from Schmidt, before going backhand-forehand and putting it past Skinner.

Just 1:17 later, the Oilers would answer off the stick of Viktor Arvidsson as he walked into the Panthers’ zone a blasted a shot past Bobrovsky to cut the Panthers lead to 3-2. Vasily Podkolzin and Evan Bouchard would pick up assists on the goal.

The Oilers would level it at the 6:33 mark of the third period. Mattias Ekholm wristed the puck past Bobrovsky to make it 3-3. Connor McDavid and Kapanen would pick up assists on the goal.

With 29 seconds to go in overtime, Draisaitl would end the game, scoring his second goal of the game.

On a late power play, Corey Perry would no look pass the puck over to McDavid who flipped the puck to Draisaitl, before firing it past Bobrovsky to give the Oilers the overtime win and series lead.

Game 2 will go on Friday in Edmonton.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 7, dies after falling from balcony of Black Creek high-rise building under construction

A mother is calling for justice following the death of her seven-year-old son, who fell from the 15th-floor balcony of a Black Creek high-rise building under construction. "This is not fair. I need...

EXCLUSIVE

2h ago

Former astronaut, Liberal MP Marc Garneau dead at 76

Former astronaut and Liberal MP Marc Garneau has died at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer. His wife, Pam Garneau, shared the news of his passing in a statement on Wednesday, saying he passed...

2h ago

'Diplomacy ends today': First Nations warn of protests over Ontario mining law

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government has given itself the power to suspend provincial and municipal laws for chosen projects in areas it deems to have economic importance, citing the need to speed up...

4h ago

Man charged in 3 separate incidents involving women in Ajax

A 27-year-old man is in custody in connection with several incidents involving women in Ajax. Police in Durham Region say a woman was in the Harwood Avenue and Clements Road West area on May 29 when...

3h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 7, dies after falling from balcony of Black Creek high-rise building under construction

A mother is calling for justice following the death of her seven-year-old son, who fell from the 15th-floor balcony of a Black Creek high-rise building under construction. "This is not fair. I need...

EXCLUSIVE

2h ago

Former astronaut, Liberal MP Marc Garneau dead at 76

Former astronaut and Liberal MP Marc Garneau has died at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer. His wife, Pam Garneau, shared the news of his passing in a statement on Wednesday, saying he passed...

2h ago

'Diplomacy ends today': First Nations warn of protests over Ontario mining law

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government has given itself the power to suspend provincial and municipal laws for chosen projects in areas it deems to have economic importance, citing the need to speed up...

4h ago

Man charged in 3 separate incidents involving women in Ajax

A 27-year-old man is in custody in connection with several incidents involving women in Ajax. Police in Durham Region say a woman was in the Harwood Avenue and Clements Road West area on May 29 when...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:42
10 people arrested in connection to violent incidents including Scarborough mass shooting

11 people have been charged in connection to a series of violent incidents in Toronto, including a mass shooting at a Scarborough pub. Afua Baah reports.

6h ago

2:45
Grieving mother speaks out after her son falls off of balcony under construction

A mother is sharing her grief, days after her special needs son fell to his death at a Toronto high rise. The child had accidentally ventured out onto a balcony that was under construction. Catalina Gillies reports on this Citynews exclusive.

7h ago

3:08
10 arrested in Scarborough pub shooting, fatal North York shooting targeted: Toronto police

Toronto police have arrested 10 men and are still searching for one suspect in connection to the Scarborough pub mass shooting. Police also said they are investigating a fatal targeted shooting in North York.

9h ago

0:28
WARNING: Toronto police release footage of Scarborough pub mass shooting

Toronto police released camera footage of the moment a suspect entered a Scarborough pub in March and began shooting at several people, injuring 12.

10h ago

0:53
Ford pledges to onshore steel and aluminum as tariffs take effect

Ontario Premier Doug Ford pledged to 'onshore' steel and aluminum in Ontario in retaliation of Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on imports.

11h ago

More Videos