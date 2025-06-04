Two lots of birth control pills recalled because they contained too many placebos

Lots of Seasonale birth control pills being recalled due to extra placebo. HEALTH CANADA/HO

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Posted June 4, 2025 6:49 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2025 7:39 pm.

TORONTO — Health Canada says a pharmaceutical company has recalled two lots of Seasonale birth control because the packages contain too many placebo pills.

The agency says Teva Canada Ltd. received a complaint that the packages had an extra row of placebos in place of the active pills.

The packages of Seasonale are supposed to contain a 91-day supply divided into three blister cards: two cards with 28 active pills, which are pink, and a third with 35 total pills — 28 active and seven placebos, which are white.

Health Canada says the affected packages, which have expiry dates of Jan. 31, 2026, and Sept. 30, 2026, include a row of placebo pills on the second card as well.

The agency says people who have an affected batch should return it to the pharmacy, without skipping any active pills.

Health Canada says taking additional placebo pills or taking them out of order could lead to unplanned pregnancy, and it’s monitoring Teva Canada’s recall and investigation.

