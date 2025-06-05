Man wanted in Oakville trail sexual assault

Halton Regional police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Investigators say the incident happened on June 4 around 5:30 p.m. on the Sixteen Mile Creek Heritage Trail near Skyvalley Crescent in Oakville.

It is alleged the female victim was walking the trail alone before she was approached from behind by a male on a bike. The man then allegedly grabbed her in a sexual manner before fleeing.

No injuries were reported.

The man is described as White, about 40 to 50 years old, with no facial hair, a wide nose and a stocky or muscular build.