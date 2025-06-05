Shows from Elliot Page, Tom Green coming to Bell, planned drama ‘Bad Trips’ scrapped

Elliot Page walks the red carpet at the inaugural Pink Triangle Awards in Toronto on Thursday November 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted June 5, 2025 7:30 am.

Last Updated June 5, 2025 8:02 am.

New shows from Elliot Page and Tom Green are among the highlights of Bell Media’s 2025/26 programming slate.

“Slo Pitch,” a comedy about a scrappy queer softball team trying to make it to the beer league championships, is coming to Crave and CTV. It’s the first project under a co-development deal between Pageboy Productions and Bell Media.

Also in the lineup is “Tom Green’s Funny Farm,” an interview series featuring the Ottawa-born comedian hosting guests at his rural Ontario property.

Coming to CTV is “Match Game,” a revival of the American game show hosted by Martin Short and filming in Montreal this summer.

“Heated Rivalry,” a six-episode series based on the bestselling gay hockey romance novel by Nova Scotia author Rachel Reid, is also coming to Crave.

The streamer will also be home to “Letterkenny” creator Jared Keeso’s still-untitled new series, which starts production in the fall and is set to première next year.

A Bell spokesperson said “Bad Trips,” Sasha Leigh Henry’s limited drug-trafficking drama announced for Crave last year, will not move forward due to international financing for the project not lining up.

Bell cancelled Henry’s Canadian Screen Award-winning comedy “Bria Mack Gets a Life” after one season last year.

Returning Crave series include “Late Bloomer,” “Super Team Canada,” “The Trades” and “The Office Movers,” while “Sullivan’s Crossing,” “The Traitors Canada” and “The Amazing Race Canada” come back to CTV.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

