DHL Express locks out workers across Canada, adding to parcel sector turmoil

MONTREAL — Unifor says DHL Express Canada locked out workers just after midnight today as the two sides failed to reach a contract deal, injecting more labour turmoil into the country’s parcel delivery market.

The union, which represents 2,100 truck drivers, couriers and warehouse workers across seven provinces, says they went on strike in response at 11 a.m. ET.

Unifor says the German-owned carrier is proposing to change the driver pay system and planning to use replacement workers before legislation banning them comes into effect on June 20.

The work stoppage, which affects package delivery across the country, comes as Canada Post remains at loggerheads with 55,000 workers, whose union last month imposed an overtime ban that scales back parcel services.

Unifor says a work stoppage could disrupt next weekend’s Formula One Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, where DHL is responsible for transporting the turbocharged race cars.

Unifor says its bargaining priorities remain wages, working conditions and surveillance and automation in the workplace.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2025.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press