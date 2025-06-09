Duke of Edinburgh to make three stops in Canada, attend Canada Day celebrations

Britain's Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh, and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, arrive to attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on V-E Day in London, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 9, 2025 4:30 pm.

Last Updated June 9, 2025 4:43 pm.

FREDERICTON — The Duke of Edinburgh is scheduled to visit Prince Edward Island later this month, just weeks after King Charles opened Parliament and read the throne speech.

The Royal Diary says Prince Edward is scheduled to make three stops in Canada.

It says he is set to visit Prince Edward Island in his capacity as colonel-in-chief of the Prince Edward Island Regiment, and will attend its 150th anniversary celebrations on June 25.

He is scheduled to go to Toronto on June 28, although no details are given about his stop in that city.

The Duke of Edinburgh is then set to go to Ottawa where he will attend Canada Day celebrations.

Last month, King Charles — Edward’s older brother — spent a busy two days in Ottawa where the monarch’s visit was mostly aimed at reasserting Canada’s sovereignty.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2025.

The Canadian Press

