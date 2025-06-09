Man approached 2 youths and committed ‘indecent act’ in wooded area of Newmarket park: police

York Regional Police investigators are trying to find a man who allegedly approached two youths and committed an indecent act in front of them in a wooded area in Newmarket last Friday.

The two youths were playing in a forested area of Ken Sturgeon Park, near Lockwood Circle and Damascus Court, when police say they were approached by the man with his shorts down at around 6:45 p.m. on June 6.

The youths left the area and reported the incident to police.

Police describe the suspect as a west Asian male, between 25 and 30 years old with a slim build and dark hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and grey shorts.

“Anyone who was in the park at the time and witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to come forward,” a police release states.