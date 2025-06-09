A man is facing impaired driving charges following a multi-vehicle collision in North York that saw one of the cars involved flip on its roof.

Toronto police officers were called to the Murray Road and Wilson Avenue area near Keele Street just before 11 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

One of the cars ended up on its roof in the collision. No injuries were reported.

Police said a 27-year-old man is facing impaired driving offences as a result of the crash.

Roads reopened in the area at around 2 a.m. on Monday.