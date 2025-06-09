Man charged with impaired driving after rollover crash in North York

Toronto police officers were called to the Murray Road and Wilson Avenue area near Keele Street just before 11 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a crash involving two vehicles. Photo: Steve Perko/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 9, 2025 6:37 am.

A man is facing impaired driving charges following a multi-vehicle collision in North York that saw one of the cars involved flip on its roof.

Toronto police officers were called to the Murray Road and Wilson Avenue area near Keele Street just before 11 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

One of the cars ended up on its roof in the collision. No injuries were reported.

Police said a 27-year-old man is facing impaired driving offences as a result of the crash.

Roads reopened in the area at around 2 a.m. on Monday.

Top Stories

Six infants born with congenital measles in Ontario from unvaccinated mothers

Ontario's chief medical officer of health says six infants have been born with congenital measles since an outbreak began last fall, adding they were infected in the womb through mothers who were not vaccinated. Dr....

9m ago

Toronto to see break from wildfire smoke on Monday, reprieve won't last long

Toronto is slated to receive temporary relief from wildfire smoke and poor air quality that have gripped southern Ontario since last week, but the break isn't expected to last long. A shift in wind...

1h ago

Fire crews battle 2-alarm fire at 3 homes in The Beaches

No injuries have been reported after a 2-alarm fire involving at least three homes in The Beaches. Toronto fire officials say the blaze broke out at a home on Wheeler Avenue, north of Queen Street East,...

8h ago

Carney set to make defence announcement in Toronto as NATO eyes spending boost

Prime Minister Mark Carney's office says he will be in Toronto today to make an announcement related to "defence and security priorities." The announcement is slated for 10 a.m., after which he is set...

18m ago

