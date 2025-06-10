Jewellery store thieves sprayed employees with pepper spray during Richmond Hill robbery: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for several suspects after a violent jewellery store robbery at a mall in Richmond Hill on Monday night.

Investigators say three masked male suspects entered Michael Hill Jewellers in Hillcrest Mall at around 6:45 p.m. on June 9, armed with hammers and pepper spray.

The suspects sprayed the employees with the irritant and then began smashing the jewellery display cases, police said.

No serious injuries were reported.

The suspects fled with a quantity of jewellery and were last seen in a white sedan.

“Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area, anyone who may have dashcam or video surveillance footage at the time of the incident, or who may have information about the suspects, to please come forward,” a YRP release states.