Peel police to announce ‘historic drug seizure’ in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are set to announce a “historic drug seizure” in Mississauga on Tuesday.

Authorities say the investigation looked into transnational drug trafficking, leading to arrests.

Members of the Peel Regional Police force, including Chief Nishan Duraiappah, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, will all speak at a press conference at 9 a.m.

Last July, PRP announced its largest-ever illegal gun seizure through Project Chrome, with 10 people facing charges and the recovery of 71 firearms.