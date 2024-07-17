Peel police to unveil largest-ever seizure of illegal guns

Peel Regional Police are set to announce their largest-ever illegal gun seizure later Wednesday morning.

Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah will be joined by Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich, Detective Sergeant Earl Scott and Nando Iannicca, Chair of the Peel Police Service Board.

Peel Regional Police detailed “Project Chrome” as a significant firearms investigation and the force’s largest-ever seizure of illegal guns.

The press conference will be held at 10 a.m. at the Peel Regional Police headquarters in Mississauga.