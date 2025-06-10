Union says Canada Post won’t meet it ‘halfway’ on arbitration, prolonging deadlock

Canada Post trucks are seen behind a fence at a distribution centre in Montreal on Friday, Dec.13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 10, 2025 4:42 pm.

Last Updated June 10, 2025 6:26 pm.

OTTAWA — The union representing 55,000 postal employees says Canada Post is refusing to meet it “halfway” on arbitration, with talks stalled and the two sides still far apart.

In an update Tuesday, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers said the Crown corporation is unwilling to collaborate on drafting the terms for an arbitrator to weigh and then hand down a deal.

The union said Canada Post instead wants to use a federally commissioned report that was “tilted” in favour of the employer as the basis for binding arbitration.

On Monday, Canada Post rejected the terms put forward by the union for that process, which Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu asked the parties to work on just five days earlier.

Canada Post spokeswoman Lisa Liu said a negotiated agreement is “always the preferred path.”

“However, after 18 months, the parties remain at an impasse and the union has not responded to our final offers presented on May 28,” Liu said in a statement Tuesday.

“The other option in the Canada Labour Code is an employee-directed vote, which we have requested. Arbitration is a lengthy legal process that puts our future in the hands of others at a critical juncture, with employees having no say in the final result.”

Liu has said the union has effectively refused to take heed of the report, which recommended major reforms to the 158-year-old institution, including more flexible routes and part-time weekend positions with similar pay rates and benefits.

The back-and-forth has left the two parties deadlocked, unable to find much common ground as the union remains in a legal strike position with all members under an overtime ban since May 23.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Service resumes on TTC Line 2 between Broadview and St. George after fire

Service has resumed on Line 2 of the TTC between Broadview and St. George after a fire caused trains to stop moving. Shuttle buses were called in.

0m ago

Juliette Powell, former MuchMusic VJ and host of Electric Circus, dies at 54

Juliette Powell, who became part of Toronto's unique cultural fabric as an early MuchMusic VJ and host of Electric Circus, has died at the age of 54. Her obituary said she died "unexpectedly" from acute...

6h ago

9 charged, nearly 500 kilograms of cocaine recovered in 'historic drug seizure' across Peel

Peel Regional Police (PRP) shared the details of a historic drug seizure in Mississauga, charging nine individuals and recovering nearly 500 kilograms of cocaine. Authorities say the year-long investigation...

7h ago

Father and son, 14, arrested in separate hate-motivated incidents: police

A 34-year-old man and his 14-year-old son are both facing charges after separate incidents that police believe were hate-motivated. The first incident took place on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at around...

2h ago

Top Stories

Service resumes on TTC Line 2 between Broadview and St. George after fire

Service has resumed on Line 2 of the TTC between Broadview and St. George after a fire caused trains to stop moving. Shuttle buses were called in.

0m ago

Juliette Powell, former MuchMusic VJ and host of Electric Circus, dies at 54

Juliette Powell, who became part of Toronto's unique cultural fabric as an early MuchMusic VJ and host of Electric Circus, has died at the age of 54. Her obituary said she died "unexpectedly" from acute...

6h ago

9 charged, nearly 500 kilograms of cocaine recovered in 'historic drug seizure' across Peel

Peel Regional Police (PRP) shared the details of a historic drug seizure in Mississauga, charging nine individuals and recovering nearly 500 kilograms of cocaine. Authorities say the year-long investigation...

7h ago

Father and son, 14, arrested in separate hate-motivated incidents: police

A 34-year-old man and his 14-year-old son are both facing charges after separate incidents that police believe were hate-motivated. The first incident took place on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at around...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Peel police seize $47.9M worth of cocaine in largest drug bust in the area

Peel Regional Police say they have seized the largest drug bust ever reported in the region as nearly $50 million dollars worth of cocaine was raided.

5h ago

0:32
Two men drown in Sturgeon Lake after canoe capsizes

Two men drowned in Sturgeon Lake after their canoe capsized. Police are urging the public to exercise caution while in the water as the victims were reportedly not wearing life-jackets.

5:09
Carney pledges to meet 2% defence target by end of year

Prime Minister Mark Carney pledge to meet Canada's NATO defence spending target by March 2026. Glen McGregor breaks down the fed's defence strategy.

3:03
Haze moves out, wet weather moves in Monday

A cloudy start to the week with some early morning showers with more rain and possible thunderstorms by midday. Scattered showers are possible throughout the rest of the day.
2:32
Women's basketball league HoopQueens returns for season four

Canadas only women’s professional basketball league is back and bigger than ever. HoopQueens Season 4 tipped off this weekend showcasing elite talent and powerful stories both on and off the court. Catalina Gillies reports.
More Videos