ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada closing wire drawing mill in Hamilton

The Logo of the steel company ArcelorMittal is pictured in Saint Denis, outside Paris, France, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 11, 2025 12:20 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2025 3:25 pm.

HAMILTON — ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada is closing its wire drawing mill in Hamilton, putting 153 employees out of work.

The company said Wednesday all of the work will now be done at its Montreal location.

Company chief executive Stéphane Brochu said the change is necessary to sustain its wire drawing business.

“It will allow us to improve our operational efficiency and secure our long-term competitiveness in the demanding wire drawing market,” Brochu said in a press release.

Mike Hnatjuk, president of United Steelworkers Local 5328, which represents workers at the mill, said the U.S. tariffs were “a nail in the coffin” for the mill that was already facing challenges.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently raised steel tariffs on Canada to 50 per cent.

Hnatjuk, who expects to begin talks with the company regarding a closure agreement next week, said he’s been told the company plans to stop operations by the end of the month.

“We have stuff in our collective agreement that we hope that they’re going to follow and they’re going to offer and are we most definitely going to try to get what’s best for all this,” he said.

Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath called it a “serious blow” to the community and called on the federal government to prioritize Hamilton.

ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada has more than 2,000 employees with operations at multiple sites in Quebec.

The company produces more than two million tonnes of steel that is used in such things as rebar for the construction industry and for leaf springs in light and heavy-duty trucks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More than 50 sick, 7 hospitalized for salmonella infections linked to recalled salami

The Public Health Agency of Canada says seven people have been hospitalized with salmonella infections after consuming salami that's been linked to a recall. According to the agency, 57 people have...

2h ago

The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson dead at 82

Brian Wilson, the visionary co-founder of the Beach Boys and one of the most influential figures in 20th‑century pop music, has passed away. He was 82 years old. "We are at a loss for words right...

55m ago

'We have to deal with it': Boarding around statue of Sir John A. Macdonald at Queen's Park removed

The statue of Sir John A. Macdonald at Queen's Park that's been boarded up since it was vandalized in 2020 has been restored and was uncovered on Wednesday. Macdonald, Canada's first Prime Minister,...

5h ago

Court rules woman accused of killing 3 people in 3 days fit to stand trial

A Toronto woman accused of killing three people in three Ontario cities over three days last year is fit to stand trial, a court ruled Wednesday. Sabrina Kauldhar faces one count of first-degree murder...

2h ago

Top Stories

More than 50 sick, 7 hospitalized for salmonella infections linked to recalled salami

The Public Health Agency of Canada says seven people have been hospitalized with salmonella infections after consuming salami that's been linked to a recall. According to the agency, 57 people have...

2h ago

The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson dead at 82

Brian Wilson, the visionary co-founder of the Beach Boys and one of the most influential figures in 20th‑century pop music, has passed away. He was 82 years old. "We are at a loss for words right...

55m ago

'We have to deal with it': Boarding around statue of Sir John A. Macdonald at Queen's Park removed

The statue of Sir John A. Macdonald at Queen's Park that's been boarded up since it was vandalized in 2020 has been restored and was uncovered on Wednesday. Macdonald, Canada's first Prime Minister,...

5h ago

Court rules woman accused of killing 3 people in 3 days fit to stand trial

A Toronto woman accused of killing three people in three Ontario cities over three days last year is fit to stand trial, a court ruled Wednesday. Sabrina Kauldhar faces one count of first-degree murder...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:15
Woman stabbed in Markham residence, suspect shot by police

York Police say a man was shot by an officer after he was found allegedly stabbing a woman inside a Markham condo building.

4h ago

3:26
Sunny and warn for the rest of the week

It will be sunny and warm for the rest of the week before temperatures start to drop. Meteorologist Chris Potter has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:35
' they're baaaack!' Eco herd of goats return to Toronto for grazing project

Goat grazers have returned to the city as part of an eco-friendly project to get rid of invasive species at a popular Toronto park. Afua Baah reports.

22h ago

0:18
Trump doubles down as L.A. protests grow

Los Angeles is bracing for a fifth night of clashes between demonstrators and police. Protests are now also popping up in other cities. Michael Yoshida looks at the finger pointing between California officials and the Trump administration.

23h ago

2:02
Man fatally shot and killed in targeted attack: police

A man was fatally shot and killed in what Toronto police say was a targeted attack in the Scarborough Village area.

More Videos