A look at previous plane crashes in India

FILE- Rescuers work at the site of an Air India plane that crashed in Mangalore, in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, Saturday, May 22, 2010. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 12, 2025 8:44 am.

Last Updated June 12, 2025 9:55 am.

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has had several major plane crashes in recent decades. An Air India flight with more than 240 people on board crashed in the city of Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Here are some previous aircraft accidents in India:

Aug. 7, 2020

An Air India Express flight to bring back Indians stranded abroad by the COVID-19 pandemic skidded off a runway in heavy rain and cracked in two in southern India. Eighteen people including the two pilots were killed and more than 120 were injured. The Boeing 737-800 was flying from Dubai to Kozhikode in Kerala state.

May 22, 2010

An Air India flight arriving from Dubai overshot the runway in the city of Mangalore and plunged over a cliff, killing 158 people out of the 166 on board. The wreckage of the Boeing 737-800 was strewn across a hillside.

July 17, 2000

An Alliance Air Boeing 737-200 crashed into a residential area about 1 mile (1.5 kilometers) from its destination and burst into flames in Patna, killing more than 50 people on board and five on the ground.

Nov. 12, 1996

A Saudi Arabian airlines Boeing 747 taking off from the airport in Delhi collided in midair with an arriving Kazakhstan Airline flight, killing all 349 people on both planes. It was one of the deadliest crashes in aviation history.

April 26, 1993

An Indian Airlines 737-200 hit a truck beyond the runway while taking off and crashed soon after in the city of Aurangabad, killing 55 of the 118 people on board.

The Associated Press




Top Stories

Suspected impaired driver in custody after multiple collisions reported in Mississauga

A suspected impaired driver is in custody after multiple vehicle collisions were reported in Mississauga on Thursday. Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a driver swerving and driving dangerously...

7m ago

1 Canadian among more than 240 presumed dead in London-bound Air India crash

An Air India passenger plane bound for London with more than 240 people on board crashed Thursday in India’s northwestern city of Ahmedabad, and there were no known survivors, officials said. Black...

49m ago

Truck driver charged after multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Barrie

A man has been charged with careless driving after a multi-vehicle collision in Barrie that sent three people to a hospital on Thursday morning. Provincial police say 35-year-old truck driver from Everett,...

1h ago

Federal government orders CUPW to vote on Canada Post's last offers

Federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu says she's going to put Canada Post's latest offers to unionized postal workers up for a vote in the hope of breaking a long-standing impasse between the parties. She...

1h ago

