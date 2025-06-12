Police were called to a residence in Vaughan after a group of at least six people allegedly attempted to break into the home and steal a luxury vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

At 5:37 a.m. on Thursday, York Regional Police issued a warning on social media about a heavy police presence in the area of Pine Valley Drive and Teston Road.

According to investigators, the group were wearing dark clothing when they attempted to break into the home, but failed. The suspects then attempted to steal the homeowner’s Lamborghini, which was parked in the driveway.

Officers say the homeowner interrupted the robbery and called 911.

So far, police have been able to locate five of the six suspects and have taken them into custody. An investigation is ongoing.

No injuries were reported.