Group attempted to break into Vaughan home and steal Lamborghini: police

Photo shows Lamborghini parked at a residence in Vaughan following attempted robbery on June 12, 2025. (Carl Hanstke/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 12, 2025 8:26 am.

Last Updated June 12, 2025 10:33 am.

Police were called to a residence in Vaughan after a group of at least six people allegedly attempted to break into the home and steal a luxury vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

At 5:37 a.m. on Thursday, York Regional Police issued a warning on social media about a heavy police presence in the area of Pine Valley Drive and Teston Road.

According to investigators, the group were wearing dark clothing when they attempted to break into the home, but failed. The suspects then attempted to steal the homeowner’s Lamborghini, which was parked in the driveway.

Officers say the homeowner interrupted the robbery and called 911.

So far, police have been able to locate five of the six suspects and have taken them into custody. An investigation is ongoing.

No injuries were reported.

Top Stories

Suspected impaired driver in custody after multiple collisions reported in Mississauga

A suspected impaired driver is in custody after multiple vehicle collisions were reported in Mississauga on Thursday. Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a driver swerving and driving dangerously...

3m ago

1 Canadian among more than 240 presumed dead in London-bound Air India crash

An Air India passenger plane bound for London with more than 240 people on board crashed Thursday in India’s northwestern city of Ahmedabad, and there were no known survivors, officials said. Black...

45m ago

Truck driver charged after multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Barrie

A man has been charged with careless driving after a multi-vehicle collision in Barrie that sent three people to a hospital on Thursday morning. Provincial police say 35-year-old truck driver from Everett,...

1h ago

Federal government orders CUPW to vote on Canada Post's last offers

Federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu says she's going to put Canada Post's latest offers to unionized postal workers up for a vote in the hope of breaking a long-standing impasse between the parties. She...

1h ago

