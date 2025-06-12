Kendrick Lamar to perform in Drake’s hometown for the first time since onset of feud

Kendrick Lamar performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 12, 2025 4:00 am.

TORONTO — Kendrick Lamar is set to perform in Toronto tonight in his first swing through Drake’s hometown since the pair started feuding last year.

The American rapper stops in the city for two nights on his Grand National Tour with SZA, and some Drake fans say they plan to congregate outside the Rogers Centre.

An Instagram post shared across social media promises a so-called “OVO Takeover” near the venue, referring to Drake’s brand October’s Very Own.

The post says Drake fans want to “show Kendrick whose city this is” but that there will be “no hate, no drama — just pure Toronto energy.”

A spokesperson for Drake did not respond to a request for comment.

He and Lamar have been entrenched in a highly publicized feud, which has culminated in a legal battle between the Canadian rapper and the U.S. record label that represents both men.

Drake is suing Universal Music Group for defamation for publishing and promoting Lamar’s smash “Not Like Us.”

In legal documents, Drake says the song’s lyrics wrongly accuse him of being a pedophile, jeopardizing his safety and damaging his reputation.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

In court filings, Universal calls Drake’s suit a baseless “attack on the commercial and creative success of the rap artist who defeated him.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Etobicoke residents dive for cover from aggressive red-winged blackbirds

Locals in Etobicoke are sounding the alarm this week after a series of dive‑bombing incidents involving territorial red‑winged blackbirds. A post shared this week to Facebook's South Etobicoke Community...

26m ago

London-bound Air India flight with more than 240 aboard crashes after takeoff from Ahmedabad

An Air India passenger plane bound for London with more than 240 people on board crashed Thursday in India’s northwestern city of Ahmedabad, the airline said. Visuals on local television channels...

updated

1h ago

Man stabbed during altercation in downtown Toronto, 1 in custody

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during an altercation with another man in downtown Toronto. Officers were called to the King Street West and Portland Street area shortly...

1h ago

Boy, 15, killed in Mount Dennis shooting on Saturday identified by police

A 15-year-old boy who died following a shooting in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood on Saturday evening has been identified. Police say the victim was Jahkai Jack, of Toronto. Police were called to...

14h ago

