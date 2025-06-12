Etobicoke residents dive for cover from aggressive red-winged blackbirds

A photo of a red-winged blackbird. They're known for the males' striking red and yellow shoulder patches (called epaulets) and their loud, distinctive call. Photo courtesy: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 12, 2025 7:31 am.

Last Updated June 12, 2025 7:32 am.

Locals in Etobicoke are sounding the alarm this week after a series of dive‑bombing incidents involving territorial red‑winged blackbirds.

A post shared this week to Facebook’s South Etobicoke Community Group page detailed some recent reports of red-winged black birds’ aerial swoops, some even pecking and scratching heads.

“Redwing Blackbirds are attacking everyone! Anyone have any solutions?” the poster wrote, sharing various videos of people being attacked in an Etobicoke neighbourhood.

One of the videos showed an Amazon delivery person attempting to drop off a parcel and being attacked by one of the birds.

“I’d put up a warning sign to alert the delivery person that there are aggressive nesting birds, and let each one handle it however they like,” one commenter suggested.

Locals in Etobicoke are sounding the alarm this week after a series of dive‑bombing incidents involving territorial red‑winged blackbirds. Photo: Facebook.

Experts say this surge in aggressive behaviour is typical during breeding season, usually from late spring to mid-summer, roughly May to July, depending on the region, but with nesting sites encroached upon by city expansion, Etobicoke’s shores are now becoming prime dive‑bomb zones.

“Believe it or not, facing them and clapping does the job. But they’re nesting. Just put a sign up, and a cheapo helmet,” one commenter noted.

“Just protecting their nest, unfortunately, everyone is a target. Gonna have to wait til babies are bigger, then parents will stop attacking,” another woman wrote.

How to avoid or deter an attack

Toronto is one of the major cities where attacks by red-winged blackbirds are common. Males are particularly protective of their nests and will dive-bomb or swoop at any perceived threat, including humans, dogs, bikes, or other birds, that comes too close.

While they rarely cause physical harm, the pecks and divebombs from the birds can be startling, and in rare cases, minor scratches or pecks might occur.

A post shared this week to Facebook’s South Etobicoke Community Group page detailed some recent reports of red-winged black birds’ aerial swoops, some even pecking and scratching heads. Photo: Unsplash.

Though easier said than done, wildlife experts suggest keeping your distance from nests or breeding zones. Wearing hats or using an umbrella to deter the birds is often considered a helpful solution, while avoiding eye contact and waving your arms is recommended.

While their aggressive behaviour can rattle unsuspecting passersby, red-winged blackbirds are essential to the local ecosystem. Known for controlling insect populations and helping disperse seeds, their territorial swoops are largely confined to nesting season — a brief but intense period when males fiercely protect their young.

Outside of that window, the birds are far less confrontational.

“Protecting their nest. Hang in there. Once babies are airborne, it won’t be an issue,” one Facebook user and community group member said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

London-bound Air India flight with more than 240 aboard crashes after takeoff from Ahmedabad

An Air India passenger plane bound for London with more than 240 people on board crashed Thursday in India’s northwestern city of Ahmedabad, the airline said. Visuals on local television channels...

updated

1h ago

Man stabbed during altercation in downtown Toronto, 1 in custody

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during an altercation with another man in downtown Toronto. Officers were called to the King Street West and Portland Street area shortly...

1h ago

Boy, 15, killed in Mount Dennis shooting on Saturday identified by police

A 15-year-old boy who died following a shooting in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood on Saturday evening has been identified. Police say the victim was Jahkai Jack, of Toronto. Police were called to...

14h ago

More than 50 sick, 7 hospitalized for salmonella infections linked to recalled salami

The Public Health Agency of Canada says seven people have been hospitalized with salmonella infections after consuming salami that's been linked to a recall. According to the agency, 57 people have...

17h ago

Top Stories

London-bound Air India flight with more than 240 aboard crashes after takeoff from Ahmedabad

An Air India passenger plane bound for London with more than 240 people on board crashed Thursday in India’s northwestern city of Ahmedabad, the airline said. Visuals on local television channels...

updated

1h ago

Man stabbed during altercation in downtown Toronto, 1 in custody

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during an altercation with another man in downtown Toronto. Officers were called to the King Street West and Portland Street area shortly...

1h ago

Boy, 15, killed in Mount Dennis shooting on Saturday identified by police

A 15-year-old boy who died following a shooting in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood on Saturday evening has been identified. Police say the victim was Jahkai Jack, of Toronto. Police were called to...

14h ago

More than 50 sick, 7 hospitalized for salmonella infections linked to recalled salami

The Public Health Agency of Canada says seven people have been hospitalized with salmonella infections after consuming salami that's been linked to a recall. According to the agency, 57 people have...

17h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Cooler temperatures by the end of the week

Cooler temperatures are expected on Friday and Saturday before it starts to warm up again. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

3:14
The Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson dead at 82

The Beach Boys co-founder and creative lead behind its iconic joyful pop sound Brian Wilson has died at the age of 82.

16h ago

3:07
ICE protests: Thousands across major U.S. cities continue to rally

Thousands across major U.S. cities continue to rally against mass immigration raids as Trump's call for troops deployed into Los Angeles spark further outrage.

19h ago

1:15
Woman stabbed in Markham residence, suspect shot by police

York Police say a man was shot by an officer after he was found allegedly stabbing a woman inside a Markham condo building.

20h ago

1:47
Musk says he 'went too far' in social media feud with Trump

Elon Musk backtracked on his heated social media posts about U.S. President Trump, saying he regrets making the posts and that they went "too far."

22h ago

More Videos