Locals in Etobicoke are sounding the alarm this week after a series of dive‑bombing incidents involving territorial red‑winged blackbirds.

A post shared this week to Facebook’s South Etobicoke Community Group page detailed some recent reports of red-winged black birds’ aerial swoops, some even pecking and scratching heads.

“Redwing Blackbirds are attacking everyone! Anyone have any solutions?” the poster wrote, sharing various videos of people being attacked in an Etobicoke neighbourhood.

One of the videos showed an Amazon delivery person attempting to drop off a parcel and being attacked by one of the birds.

“I’d put up a warning sign to alert the delivery person that there are aggressive nesting birds, and let each one handle it however they like,” one commenter suggested.

Experts say this surge in aggressive behaviour is typical during breeding season, usually from late spring to mid-summer, roughly May to July, depending on the region, but with nesting sites encroached upon by city expansion, Etobicoke’s shores are now becoming prime dive‑bomb zones.

“Believe it or not, facing them and clapping does the job. But they’re nesting. Just put a sign up, and a cheapo helmet,” one commenter noted.

“Just protecting their nest, unfortunately, everyone is a target. Gonna have to wait til babies are bigger, then parents will stop attacking,” another woman wrote.

How to avoid or deter an attack

Toronto is one of the major cities where attacks by red-winged blackbirds are common. Males are particularly protective of their nests and will dive-bomb or swoop at any perceived threat, including humans, dogs, bikes, or other birds, that comes too close.

While they rarely cause physical harm, the pecks and divebombs from the birds can be startling, and in rare cases, minor scratches or pecks might occur.

Though easier said than done, wildlife experts suggest keeping your distance from nests or breeding zones. Wearing hats or using an umbrella to deter the birds is often considered a helpful solution, while avoiding eye contact and waving your arms is recommended.

While their aggressive behaviour can rattle unsuspecting passersby, red-winged blackbirds are essential to the local ecosystem. Known for controlling insect populations and helping disperse seeds, their territorial swoops are largely confined to nesting season — a brief but intense period when males fiercely protect their young.

Outside of that window, the birds are far less confrontational.

“Protecting their nest. Hang in there. Once babies are airborne, it won’t be an issue,” one Facebook user and community group member said.