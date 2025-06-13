Canadian demonstrators detained in Egypt during Global March to Gaza

More than 40 Canadians who were taking part in the Global March to Gaza have been detained in Egypt and blocked from reaching the border of the war-torn enclave. Two of the Canadians who were stopped shared their stories with CityNews and OMNI News.

By CityNews Staff

Posted June 13, 2025 3:44 pm.

Last Updated June 13, 2025 3:55 pm.

More than 40 Canadians who were taking part in a global march to Gaza have been detained in Egypt and blocked from reaching the border of the war-torn enclave.

OMNI News spoke to two Canadians minutes after they were detained by police and forced onto a bus in northeastern Egypt.

“Some people were stopped in their hotels, some people had been followed for a large portion of the morning. Some people were stopped while they were in Ubers, some people were stopped in cafes. It’s really been unpredictable as to what to expect as it’s happening everywhere,” said Afnan Kaid, a student at Saint Paul University in Ottawa, who was one of the thousands of activists from around the world who had flown to Egypt to take part in the march.

The movement is aimed at breaking the Israeli blockade that’s stopping food and supplies from flowing into Gaza. Kaid says she was one of those in an Uber that was pulled over by officers, who demanded to see her passport.

A second member of the Canadian delegation also claims his documents were seized even though he had a legal visa to visit Egypt.

“We violated zero Egyptian rules-zero Egyptian rules,” said Ammar Afaneh. “Even the police officers we talked to, we asked them, ‘did we do anything wrong?’ And they said no, we just have orders. Then they shoved us into this bus, without our passports, and now we’re going somewhere – God knows where – without our passports.”

Roughly 4,000 volunteers from more than 80 countries are taking part in the march and protest.

Both Canadians are calling on the federal government to take action after they were seized in Egypt. Global Affairs Canada has been advising Canadians to avoid all travel to northeast Egypt and to Gaza.

Ziad Arab-Oagley of OMNI News contributed to this report

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Israel hit by missiles as Iran vows revenge for strikes on nuclear sites

 The U.S. military is helping intercept missiles that Iran fired in retaliation at Israel, a U.S. official says. The U.S. has been moving assets nearer to Israel to assist in missile intercepts and...

DEVELOPING

8m ago

Man, 2 youths arrested in violent carjacking, shooting in Richmond Hill; SIU investigating

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man and two youths were arrested as part of a violent carjacking and shooting incident in Richmond Hill. Police in York Region say just before...

2h ago

'Less visibility': Why corporations are scaling back DEI initiatives this Pride season

As Pride Toronto deals with a $900,000 funding shortfall stemming from major sponsors who pulled out of its 2025 festival, experts in the business community are trying to make sense of the recent shift...

30m ago

Toronto man wanted in alleged repeated harassment of woman

Toronto police say a man is wanted for repeatedly harassing a woman at her residence. Officers responded to a call at around 9 p.m. on Thursday in the Coxwell Avenue and Hanson Street area near Danforth...

3h ago

Top Stories

Israel hit by missiles as Iran vows revenge for strikes on nuclear sites

 The U.S. military is helping intercept missiles that Iran fired in retaliation at Israel, a U.S. official says. The U.S. has been moving assets nearer to Israel to assist in missile intercepts and...

DEVELOPING

8m ago

Man, 2 youths arrested in violent carjacking, shooting in Richmond Hill; SIU investigating

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man and two youths were arrested as part of a violent carjacking and shooting incident in Richmond Hill. Police in York Region say just before...

2h ago

'Less visibility': Why corporations are scaling back DEI initiatives this Pride season

As Pride Toronto deals with a $900,000 funding shortfall stemming from major sponsors who pulled out of its 2025 festival, experts in the business community are trying to make sense of the recent shift...

30m ago

Toronto man wanted in alleged repeated harassment of woman

Toronto police say a man is wanted for repeatedly harassing a woman at her residence. Officers responded to a call at around 9 p.m. on Thursday in the Coxwell Avenue and Hanson Street area near Danforth...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Students walk out in support of principal

A long-time Toronto principal has been transferred out of the school he helped establish, just one year before his scheduled retirement. As Beverly Andrews shows us, the shuffle isn't sitting well with the school community.

20h ago

2:11
Mississauga dentist was aboard Air India flight that crashed, family says

Family has confirmed that a Mississauga dentist was among those aboard the Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff. Erica Natividad with more on the Canadian passenger and how the tragedy is impacting the local community.

21h ago

2:47
Hundreds killed as Air India plane crashes into building

At least 290 people have been killed after an Air India plane crashed into a medical college hostel in Ahmedabad. Brandon Choghri with a look at the devastating crash of the Boeing Dreamliner bound for London.

22h ago

1:42
Ford government violates Greenbelt record-keeping obligations: report

Ontario's privacy watchdog says, in addition to deleted emails and the use of personal accounts by government officials, code words were used to communicate about matters related to the Greenbelt. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

4:25
'It was not a clear takeoff': Aviation expert gives analysis on Air India 787 crash

At least 240 people are dead after an Air India plane crashed just minutes after takeoff in Western India. A Canadian dentist was among those on board. We speak to aviation analyst John Gradek about the crash.
More Videos