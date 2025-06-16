The Big Story

Digging into Canada’s plan to meet NATO’s 2% target

A variant of the Light Armoured Vehicles, similar to those ordered by the Canadian Armed Forces, sits inside the General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada factory in London, Ont., on Aug. 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 16, 2025 7:16 am.

The Carney government has announced a plan to massively increase Canada’s defence budget. The plan will see Canada meet NATO’s two per cent of GDP spending target by the end of the year.

Why now?

After decades of underspending, Canada’s allies are demanding we step up as the world looks to reduce reliance on the U.S. for security.

Host David Smith speaks with Canadian defense expert Richard Shimooka about what’s in the Carney defence plan, and how Canada fits into the wider global security picture.

