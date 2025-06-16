Local runner moving for change in his community with each step
Posted June 16, 2025 7:00 am.
Last Updated June 13, 2025 11:18 pm.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, Julian Compton started running. Along the way, he saw ways to make a big impact in his community.
He was inspired to give back by forming his own charity, Move For Change.
Julian Compton – Runner
Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as inspiring as Julian? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!