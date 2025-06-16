Local runner moving for change in his community with each step

39 year-old, Julian Compton founded "Move For Change" after seeing needs in his community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Mike Leach

Posted June 16, 2025 7:00 am.

Last Updated June 13, 2025 11:18 pm.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Julian Compton started running. Along the way, he saw ways to make a big impact in his community.

He was inspired to give back by forming his own charity, Move For Change.

Julian Compton – Runner

