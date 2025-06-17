Around 80,000 Canadians in the Middle East amid Israel-Iran conflict: Global Affairs

Israeli border police officers walk at the entrance of a residential building hit by a missile launched from Iran, in Petah Tikva, Israel, on June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Baz Ratner)

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 17, 2025 11:01 am.

Last Updated June 17, 2025 11:22 am.

Global Affairs Canada says approximately 3,500 Canadians are in Iran and another 6,700 are in Israel amid an escalating conflict between the two countries.

The department says that count is based on the voluntary registration of around 80,000 Canadians in the Middle East and doesn’t fully reflect how many of them may need help getting out of the region.

Global Affairs Canada says it hasn’t received any reports of Canadian injuries or deaths in the conflict.

The department is warning against all travel to Iran, Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and advising Canadians in the Middle East to monitor the news and follow the instructions of local authorities.

Maddy Eisenberg is an Ottawa resident currently stuck in Tel Aviv after her flight home from what was supposed to be a one-week trip in Israel was grounded.

Eisenberg says she was told it could take days or maybe weeks for her to return home, and that has been a shock to the system.

