Electric scooter driver struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto

An electric scooter driver has been sent to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto.

Police were called to the Richmond Street East and Yonge Street area around 3:40 p.m. for reports that a vehicle struck a man riding an e-scooter.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on the scene while the electric scooter driver was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the man on the electric scooter is in his 30’s.