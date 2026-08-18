Police seek bike-riding suspect in 3 recent Markham sexual assaults

Security image of a sexual assault suspect. York Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 18, 2026 3:17 pm.

York Regional Police officers are trying to identify a suspect after three separate sexual assaults in the same area of Markham over the course of a week.

Investigators allege all three incidents involved the same suspect riding a bicycle along a stretch of Edward Jeffreys Avenue, between Markham Road and Roy Rainey Avenue.

All three incidents also took place between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

In the first, a female was walking near Edward Jeffreys Avenue and Mingay Avenue on Monday, August 10, at around 6:40 p.m. when an unknown suspect approached on a bicycle.

“As the suspect passed the victim on the sidewalk, he touched her for a sexual purpose and then fled the area,” a police release states.

Similar incidents involving the same suspect allegedly occurred on Friday, August 14, and Monday, August 17.

The suspect is described as a male with a medium complexion and straight, medium-length black hair.

Police say he’s around 18 years old and was riding a black bicycle that appeared too small for him.

If you know anything, contact York police.

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