Which countries currently have nuclear weapons?

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Piranshahr facility in Iran after being hit by Israeli airstrikes, on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

By The Associated Press

Nine countries currently either say they have nuclear weapons or are believed to possess them.

The first to have nuclear arms were the five original nuclear weapons states — the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom.

All five are signatories to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, which commits countries that don’t have nuclear arms not to build or obtain them, and those that do to “pursue negotiations in good faith” aimed at nuclear disarmament.

Rivals India and Pakistan, which haven’t signed the NPT, have built up their nuclear arsenals over the years. India was the first to conduct a nuclear test in 1974, followed by another in 1998. Pakistan followed with its own nuclear tests just a few weeks later.

Israel, which also hasn’t signed the NPT, has never acknowledged having nuclear weapons but is widely believed to.

North Korea joined the NPT in 1985 but announced its withdrawal from the treaty in 2003, citing what it called U.S. aggression. Since 2006, it has conducted a string of nuclear tests.

Iran long has insisted its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only and U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that Tehran is not actively pursuing the bomb now. But it has in recent years been enriching uranium to up to 60% purity — near weapons-grade levels of 90%.

In an annual assessment released this week, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimated that the nine countries had the following stockpiles of military nuclear warheads as of January:

Russia: 4,309

United States: 3,700

China: 600

France: 290

United Kingdom: 225

India: 180

Pakistan: 170

Israel: 90

North Korea: 50

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Masked men tried to steal vehicle from Ontario Premier Doug Ford's home

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says masked men tried to steal a vehicle from his home overnight. Ford says his Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detail thwarted the attempt at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. https://twitter.com/RichardCityNews/status/1934991062415839314 The...

4m ago

High-speed Toronto police chase on DVP, Gardiner ends in suspect's dramatic fall

Ontario's police watchdog has launched an investigation following a high-speed pursuit on the Gardiner Expressway involving Toronto police officers and suspects linked to an alleged armed carjacking. Toronto...

updated

25m ago

Canada-wide warrant issued for man in 2023 murder of Brampton food delivery driver

Peel Regional Police (PRP) investigators are looking for a 25-year-old man wanted in connection with the murder of a delivery driver and international student in Mississauga in 2023. Police issued a...

35m ago

SIU investigating man's fatal fall from Toronto balcony, officers injured

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man fell from a balcony in Toronto and died from his injuries. Officers responded to a person in crisis just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment...

2h ago

