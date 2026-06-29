Heat, humidity expected to ring in Canada Day, kick off July

It’s going to be a hot one as Canadians celebrate mid-week and July rolls in.

Starting Monday, the high will reach 28 C as the heat begins to move into the GTA area. It will be partly cloudy into the evening with a risk of thunderstorms overnight.

Tuesday is when you are really going to start to feel it with a high of 32 C and a humidex of 40. It will be very humid with sunny breaks and a risk of severe storms early in the day.

On Canada Day, you want to choose some air-conditioned celebrations as it’s going to feel close to 43 with the humidity Wednesday.

The high will reach 34 C and only drop down to 24 C overnight. A chance of showers and a risk of storms throughout the day as well.

Little relief will come Thursday with a chance of showers in the evening and a high of 34.

The humidex is expected to hit 39 on Friday with a high of 33 C and a low of 24 C.

Good news is by the weekend, there is expected to be some relief from the prolonged heat.