Jesse Marsch, Canada Soccer face discipline from Concacaf for Gold Cup actions

Jesse Marsch and the Canadian national team will be competing in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals in March. (John Raoux/AP).

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 19, 2025 6:05 am.

Last Updated June 19, 2025 6:06 am.

Canadian men’s soccer coach Jesse Marsch is in trouble with Concacaf again.

The soccer authority for North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football has started disciplinary proceedings against Canada Soccer and Marsch “for incidents that occurred” during Canada’s Gold Cup match against Honduras on Tuesday, Concacaf said Wednesday in a statement.

Marsch wasn’t on the pitch for Canada’s 6-0 win over Honduras at Vancouver’s B.C. Place because he was serving the first of a two-match suspension.

“The Disciplinary Committee will review all available evidence, including official reports detailing that the CSA and its head coach disregarded regulations applicable to suspended match officials and used offensive language toward Concacaf match officials,” the statement said.

Marsch was ejected from a third-place game against the United States on March 23 in the Concacaf Nations League. 

In addition to the automatic one-game suspension, Canada’s coach was docked another game “for unacceptable conduct towards the match officials and for delaying the restart of the match by refusing to leave the field of play.”

The disciplinary committee warned Canada Soccer and Marsch at that time “that more severe sanctions could be taken should incidents occur during future matches.”

Marsch was sent off in the 54th minute of Canada’s 2-1 win over the U.S in Inglewood, Calif., for protesting the lack of a penalty call by Mexican referee Katia Garcia.

Canada’s next Gold Cup opponent is Curaçao in Houston on Saturday. The Canadian men conclude Group B play against El Salvador on Tuesday.

