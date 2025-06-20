Why is breaking down interprovincial trade barriers so controversial?

It was one of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s shiny campaign promises with a deadline of Canada Day, but the way Parliament has hit the ground running on it has various groups across the country sounding the alarm.

Bill C-5 (An Act to enact the Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act and the Building Canada Act) is the Liberal government’s latest effort to breakdown any barriers to interprovincial trade in light of Trump’s tariffs.

However, several Indigenous, environmentalist, and other underrepresented Canadian groups are speaking out against the speed at which it’s being passed, and the lack of power their voices have in the process.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Sonia Aslam, 1130 NewsRadio Vancouver journalist, about what these groups are calling on the Carney government to do, and the potential outcomes that could arise if Bill C-5 gets passed by July 1.