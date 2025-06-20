The Big Story

Why is breaking down interprovincial trade barriers so controversial?

Prime Minister Mark Carney takes part in the First Minister Meeting at the National War Museum in Ottawa on March 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 20, 2025 7:24 am.

It was one of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s shiny campaign promises with a deadline of Canada Day, but the way Parliament has hit the ground running on it has various groups across the country sounding the alarm.

Bill C-5 (An Act to enact the Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act and the Building Canada Act) is the Liberal government’s latest effort to breakdown any barriers to interprovincial trade in light of Trump’s tariffs.

However, several Indigenous, environmentalist, and other underrepresented Canadian groups are speaking out against the speed at which it’s being passed, and the lack of power their voices have in the process.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Sonia Aslam, 1130 NewsRadio Vancouver journalist, about what these groups are calling on the Carney government to do, and the potential outcomes that could arise if Bill C-5 gets passed by July 1.

Top Stories

Wanted man in fatal Danforth stabbing linked to attempted stabbings in Oshawa

Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted in the fatal stabbing of a 36-year-old man at a plaza in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area on Tuesday night. Investigators say an altercation occurred...

20m ago

Coun. Brad Bradford uses campaign-style announcement to push King St. congestion relief plan

Toronto City Councillor Brad Bradford put forth a plan Thursday he says would ease crippling congestion in downtown Toronto but some are questioning the approach he used to deliver his message. Standing...

13h ago

Toronto police officer injured in crash with transport truck during motorcade training exercise

A Toronto police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was riding and a transport truck collided on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the...

10h ago

Weekend need to know: Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day and Pride

Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day with a traditional Pow Wow and the Indigenous Arts Festival, as well as Pride, with multiple events over the weekend. Keep in mind, there are two subway closures...

14h ago

