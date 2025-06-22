1 woman dead in Hamilton house fire

One woman is dead following a fire in the east end of Hamilton on Sunday.

Fire officials say they were called to a home on Mons Avenue around noon. When they arrived, crews were met with heavy flames and smoke pouring out of the second storey of the home.

“We were made aware that there was one person unaccounted for inside the structure at the time,” said Hamilton Fire Chief David Cunliffe. “We were also made aware that one of the neighbours had tried unsuccessfully a couple of times to get inside the house to try and assist the resident getting out.”

Cunliffe says that during search and rescue operations, they discovered the body of one person on the second floor, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Hamilton police say a woman perished in the blaze while a man was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials could not say if there were any working smoke detectors in the home at the time of the fire.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Hamilton police have been called in to investigate the blaze.