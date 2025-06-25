Union, DHL reach tentative agreement in two-week old labour dispute

A two-week work stoppage that shut down operations at DHL Express Canada appears to be over after both sides reached a tentative agreement.

Unifor, which represents over 2,100 truck drivers, couriers, warehouse and clerical workers across Canada, did not release details of the agreement, saying only that a ratification meeting will take place “in the coming days.”

The union had said its bargaining priorities revolved around wages, working conditions, and surveillance and automation in the workplace.

DHL claimed the union was asking for a 22 per cent pay increase for hourly employees and a 42 per cent pay raise for owner-operators, which they framed a “unreasonable.”

DHL Express Canada shut down operations on June 20, halting thousands of daily parcel deliveries across the country.

The German-owned courier, whose 50,000 customers in Canada include Lululemon, Shein and Siemens, continued operations for the first dozen days of the work stoppage but began to wind down late last week as legislation banning replacement workers took effect.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report