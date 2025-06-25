Union, DHL reach tentative agreement in two-week old labour dispute

A DHL delivery van Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By John Marchesan

Posted June 25, 2025 1:45 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2025 1:54 pm.

A two-week work stoppage that shut down operations at DHL Express Canada appears to be over after both sides reached a tentative agreement.

Unifor, which represents over 2,100 truck drivers, couriers, warehouse and clerical workers across Canada, did not release details of the agreement, saying only that a ratification meeting will take place “in the coming days.”

The union had said its bargaining priorities revolved around wages, working conditions, and surveillance and automation in the workplace.

DHL claimed the union was asking for a 22 per cent pay increase for hourly employees and a 42 per cent pay raise for owner-operators, which they framed a “unreasonable.”

DHL Express Canada shut down operations on June 20, halting thousands of daily parcel deliveries across the country.

The German-owned courier, whose 50,000 customers in Canada include Lululemon, Shein and Siemens, continued operations for the first dozen days of the work stoppage but began to wind down late last week as legislation banning replacement workers took effect.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man seriously injured after being shot by police at Brampton apartment

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by police at an apartment in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to sixth floor of a building on Malta Avenue, near Ray Lawson...

0m ago

Annual Ontario Ombudsman report outlines 'alarming' number of complaints about correctional facilities

The sprawling annual Ontario Ombudsman report released Wednesday makes one thing clear: Correctional facilities in the province need correcting. Ombudsman Paul Dube's report, which covers the period...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices dropping 9 cents over 2 days ahead of weekend

Drivers in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see some much-needed relief at the pumps this week, with gas prices set to fall for a second straight day. According to Roger McKnight of En-Pro...

3h ago

72 sick after eating salami linked to salmonella outbreak: PHAC

Seventy-two people have fallen ill after eating salami recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. The Public Health Agency of Canada released an updated notice Wednesday on an outbreak of salmonella...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man seriously injured after being shot by police at Brampton apartment

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by police at an apartment in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to sixth floor of a building on Malta Avenue, near Ray Lawson...

0m ago

Annual Ontario Ombudsman report outlines 'alarming' number of complaints about correctional facilities

The sprawling annual Ontario Ombudsman report released Wednesday makes one thing clear: Correctional facilities in the province need correcting. Ombudsman Paul Dube's report, which covers the period...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices dropping 9 cents over 2 days ahead of weekend

Drivers in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see some much-needed relief at the pumps this week, with gas prices set to fall for a second straight day. According to Roger McKnight of En-Pro...

3h ago

72 sick after eating salami linked to salmonella outbreak: PHAC

Seventy-two people have fallen ill after eating salami recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. The Public Health Agency of Canada released an updated notice Wednesday on an outbreak of salmonella...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Toronto family out thousands after airline reschedules flight

A Toronto family says their flight home from Europe was changed to an earlier date without their knowledge. While Air Transat says they did notify them, one expert argues they’re still entitled to compensation. Michelle Mackey reports. 

17h ago

2:26
Less muggy, slightly cooler ahead of the weekend

Ahead of the long weekend, temperatures will drop slightly, but it comes with a risk of storms. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

3:13
Scarborough subway extension tunnelling resumes as budget forecast tops $10B

Metrolinx officials have released new budget numbers for the Scarborough subway extension. The total cost is currently $10.2 billion. Meanwhile, tunnelling has resumed after a months-long pause. Nick Westoll reports.

20h ago

2:00
Ontario Place re-development plan detailed in new images

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced new details on the re-development of Ontario Place with new image renderings featuring a spa, parking garage and concert venue among others amenities.

23h ago

1:14
Therme financing for Ontario Place spa 'none of my business': Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he's satisfied with the province's agreement with Therme Canada to build a spa as part of the re-development of Ontario Place amid allegations about the company's credentials.

More Videos