Swimmer dies in incident at Elora Quarry

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a potential drowning at the Elora Quarry Conservation Area.

Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. OPP, local fire services and paramedics were called to the Quarry to reports of a swimmer in distress.

The swimmer, a man, was removed from the water, and taken to hospital. Police say he was later pronounced dead.

“Emergency crews located one individual who was removed from the water and transported to a local hospital.

Despite life-saving efforts, the 24-year-old male was later pronounced deceased,” read a release.

The investigation is ongoing.