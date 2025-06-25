Swimmer dies in incident at Elora Quarry
Posted June 25, 2025 7:56 am.
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a potential drowning at the Elora Quarry Conservation Area.
Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. OPP, local fire services and paramedics were called to the Quarry to reports of a swimmer in distress.
The swimmer, a man, was removed from the water, and taken to hospital. Police say he was later pronounced dead.
“Emergency crews located one individual who was removed from the water and transported to a local hospital.
Despite life-saving efforts, the 24-year-old male was later pronounced deceased,” read a release.
The investigation is ongoing.