Reynolds, Rankin among Canada Day Order of Canada appointees

Actor Ryan Reynolds signs autograph during a red carpet event to promote his movie "Deadpool and Wolverine" in Seoul, South Korea on July 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn young-joon)

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 27, 2025 9:32 am.

Last Updated June 27, 2025 10:46 am.

Actor Ryan Reynolds and musician Heather Rankin will both be invested as officers of the Order of Canada during Canada Day festivities in Ottawa.

Vancouver-born Reynolds is known for playing the Marvel character Deadpool and for several business ventures, including co-ownership of the U.K.’s Wrexham Football Club.

Mabou, Nova Scotia’s Rankin has won six Junos with The Rankin Family, in addition to her solo music career.

They’ll be joined by St. John’s musician Deantha Rae Edmunds, Winnipeg sportscaster Scott Oake and Loungueuil, Que. writer Kim Thúy Ly Thanh, who will be named members of the Order of Canada.

The ceremony will be part of the Canada Day noon celebration at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa.

The Order of Canada is the country’s highest civilian honour.

Top Stories

Ford government taking control of four school boards, including TDSB

Ontario has taken control of four more school boards due to "mismanagement," the education minister announced Friday while saying it's time for a broader rethink of board governance. The province has...

18m ago

Ministry of Health confirms it is investigating atHome data breach

There has been a data breach involving Ontario Health atHome involving the personal health information of at least 200,000 patients. Liberal health critic Dr. Adil Shamji says the breach occurred around...

36m ago

Longtime Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri to leave NBA club

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) have decided to part ways, marking the end of a more than decade-long run that delivered the franchise’s first NBA...

20m ago

Man, 33, charged in fatal shooting at Ajax GO station

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting at the Ajax GO station on Sunday night. Durham police were called to the train station at around 11:30 p.m. but believe the shooting...

24m ago

