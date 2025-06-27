Reynolds, Rankin among Canada Day Order of Canada appointees

Actor Ryan Reynolds and musician Heather Rankin will both be invested as officers of the Order of Canada during Canada Day festivities in Ottawa.

Vancouver-born Reynolds is known for playing the Marvel character Deadpool and for several business ventures, including co-ownership of the U.K.’s Wrexham Football Club.

Mabou, Nova Scotia’s Rankin has won six Junos with The Rankin Family, in addition to her solo music career.

They’ll be joined by St. John’s musician Deantha Rae Edmunds, Winnipeg sportscaster Scott Oake and Loungueuil, Que. writer Kim Thúy Ly Thanh, who will be named members of the Order of Canada.

The ceremony will be part of the Canada Day noon celebration at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa.

The Order of Canada is the country’s highest civilian honour.